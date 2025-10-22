Justin Timberlake's health continues to decline as the singer battles the severe effects of Lyme disease, leaving fans increasingly concerned about his condition.

Sources close to the 44-year-old pop star reveal that Timberlake has been struggling with 'pain, fatigue, and exhaustion', since wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow world tour earlier this year.

The NSYNC member first disclosed his Lyme disease diagnosis in July, shortly after completing his two-year world tour. According to Timberlake, he endured silently throughout his performances.

Justin Timberlake's Lyme Disease Battle Worsens

'The tour really pushed Justin to his limits', an insider told Radar Online. The same source also reported that Timberlake's Lyme disease has been causing 'massive nerve pain' and 'crazy fatigue' to the singer, but he kept his tour ongoing, which left fans sympathetic to his condition.

The singer has now been spending time at home with wife Jessica Biel, 43, and their sons, Silas, 10, and Phinneas, 5. Sources say the star has completely scaled back all professional commitments to prioritize healing and rest. The source added that Timberlake is 'taking his health seriously' after realizing the long-term effects of the disease.

The singer was also grateful to Biel for remaining by his side, despite rumours that they are on the brink of divorce. The couple, who recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, had a quiet celebration at home as Timberlake continues to recover.

An insider detailed that 'Jessica has been supportive' and has been with the singer even with all the stress and health challenges brought on by the hard days on tour and Timberlake's medical appointments.

Over the years, the pair has faced multiple public challenges, including Timberlake's 2019 hand-holding scandal with co-star Alisha Wainwright and his 2024 DWI arrest.

Lyme Disease's Toll on Timberlake

Timberlake's revelation about his battle with Lyme disease gave fans a rare glimpse into the toll the illness has taken on his body. After his Lyme diagnosis, Timberlake reportedly understood why he felt so drained all the time mid-tour.

Taking to Instagram, the NSYNC member described not just the physical challenges of performing while sick but also the emotional toll it has taken on him. But since performing made him joyful, the singer decided to push through with the tour.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through tick bites, which can cause chronic fatigue, nerve pain, and even cognitive difficulties if not treated early. Timberlake's symptoms reportedly worsened toward the end of his tour, leaving him struggling to maintain his energy on stage.

Fans were quick to speculate about the singer's health condition after videos of him skipping dance routines and performing with low energy surfaced. However, not all were pleased, thinking Timberlake was ripping them off in concert ticket prices by doing the 'bare minimum'.

As of now, Timberlake has no upcoming tour dates as a solo performer and with the NSYNC group. The only recent news of Timberlake in the music scene is liking Taylor Swift's record-breaking Instagram post on her engagement with NFL player Travis Kelce. No music releases are planned ahead for the singer either.

Insiders say he's been focusing on exploring treatments and is hoping for a quick recovery. The source assured and emphasized that the singer is definitely 'not dying, but struggling'.