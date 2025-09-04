KEY POINTS Becca Bloom wed David Pownall at Villa Balbiano, Lake Como, on 28 August.

Rain threatened the day but cleared as she walked down the aisle.

The intimate wedding featured couture gowns, handwritten vows and fireworks.

TikTok star Becca Bloom, born Rebecca Ma, has officially tied the knot with software engineer David Pownall in a rain-kissed Lake Como ceremony that felt straight out of a movie. The couple wed on 28 August at the historic Villa Balbiano in Italy, surrounded by just 60 of their closest family and friends. Known online as the 'queen of RichTok' for her glamorous lifestyle videos, Bloom embraced a more personal side for the wedding, choosing an intimate celebration filled with meaning and detail.

What could have been a stormy disaster turned into a moment of magic. Forecasts predicted thunderstorms all day, but the skies cleared just as Bloom walked down the aisle in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with peonies, a symbol of family and home. The bride and groom exchanged handwritten vows, set to live strings playing 'Can't Help Falling in Love', before sealing the night with fireworks, a handmade Italian millefoglie and a rom-com-worthy dance in the rain.

For Bloom and Pownall, the day was more than a wedding — it was a story of love that beat the odds, rain or shine.