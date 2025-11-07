The first trailer for Michael, the long-awaited biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson, has finally arrived, and fans can't stop talking about how strikingly Jaafar Jackson, the King of Pop's real-life nephew, embodies his famous uncle.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, the film promises an intimate, detailed look at Jackson's life and artistry. From the costuming to the choreography, every frame of the teaser highlights the care taken to honour one of music's most complex and celebrated icons.

Below, we break down eight moments from the trailer that showcase Jaafar Jackson's uncanny transformation moments that have left fans doing double takes.

1. The First Time We Hear Him Speak as Michael

The trailer shows Jaafar stepping into the role as he steps into the shoes of an artist in the recording studio, his tone measured and soft yet confident, instantly recognisable to anyone who's watched Jackson's interviews. It's an introduction that sets the tone for the film's authenticity.

The intensity in this moment reminds viewers of Michael's thoughtful manner of expression, particularly in his Thriller-era media appearances.

2. The Dressing Room Reflection

In one visually symbolic shot, Jaafar, as Michael, while wiping his make-up off, gazes into a mirror with only one eye visible in the frame. The moment screams 'Michael Jackson' because it's that perfect and uncanny.

3. The Thriller Transformation

Perhaps the trailer's most nostalgic moment comes when Jaafar steps into the iconic red leather jacket, recreating the legendary Thriller video. The precision of the makeup, the choreography, and the set design is almost uncanny.

Every movement captures Michael's sharp yet fluid dance energy. The attention to period detail, every element of the Thriller music video, down to the foggy street backdrop, reminds viewers why the track remains one of pop culture's most defining visuals.

4. The Grammy Awards Moment

Another standout sequence takes viewers back to Jackson's 1984 Grammy Awards triumph. Dressed in the glittering blue and gold military-style jacket and aviator shades, Jaafar mirrors his uncle's humble yet magnetic demeanour as he shines on the red carpet.

The scene, recreated with accuracy, evokes one of Jackson's most celebrated nights, when he won eight Grammys for Thriller, still a record-breaking achievement.

5. Behind the Music: The Meeting Scene

A quieter, more dramatic moment shows Jaafar as Michael in a tense meeting, a likely nod to his struggles navigating fame, finances, and creative control. The framing here emphasises the isolation that often came with his global stardom.

6. The Iconic White Shirt Moment

One moment from the trailer shows Jaafar wearing a white tank top beneath a collared white shirt, black pants, and his hair styled like Michael's, as he performs on stage—mirroring one of Michael's early 1990s looks.

7. The Global Stage

One of the trailer's most electrifying images is a recreation of Jackson performing before a roaring crowd, wearing the fedora, the single glove, and the spotlight cutting through darkness.

A close-up shot shows Jaafar's movements and mannerisms as precise and fluid, a result of extensive training with professional choreographers.

8. The Moonwalk Performance Silhouette

The trailer shows Jaafar mid-moonwalk wearing the classic loafers and black glittery attire — a look and move instantly linked with Michael Jackson. For a split second, fans glimpse Jaafar's effort to emulate his uncle's iconic dance.

2026's Most Anticipated Biopic?

From these brief glimpses, it's evident that Jaafar Jackson's transformation is more than surface-level resemblance. Fans online have praised the authenticity of the portrayal, noting that Jaafar 'doesn't just look like Michael — he moves like him.'

With its sweeping cinematography, period-accurate design, and deep emotional tone, Michael is shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated releases.