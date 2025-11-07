Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late Michael Jackson, has been chosen to portray the pop icon in a forthcoming biopic titled Michael.

The casting has generated widespread attention across the entertainment industry, with fans curious to see how a member of the Jackson family will take on such an iconic role.

Producers say Jaafar, the 28-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, was selected after a global search for an actor who could capture both the physical likeness and musical essence of the 'King of Pop'. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King with the cooperation of the Jackson estate, is expected to explore both Michael Jackson's rise to fame and the controversies surrounding his career.

Parentage and Family

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson was born on 25 July 1996 in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of Jermaine Jackson, one of Michael Jackson's older brothers and a former member of the Jackson 5. His mother, Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, is of Colombian heritage and was married to Jermaine in the mid-1990s, according to People magazine.

Jaafar has one younger brother, Jermajesty, and several half-siblings from his parents' other relationships. His mother was previously in a relationship with another Jackson brother, Randy, which means the extended family ties are unusually close.

Growing up within the Jackson family circle, Jaafar was surrounded by music and performance from a young age. That environment, shaped by decades of global fame and scrutiny, has made him familiar with both the privilege and pressure of carrying one of pop culture's most recognisable surnames.

Early Career

Jaafar began singing and dancing as a child, developing his musical skills under the influence of his family's artistic legacy. In 2019, he released his debut single, Got Me Singing, and later appeared in the reality series The Jacksons: Next Generation, according to The Rio Times.

According to producers, his casting followed an extensive global search for an actor capable of portraying Michael's distinctive style and emotional depth. They cited his family resemblance, musical training and natural connection to the Jackson legacy as key factors.

Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson, has publicly supported the decision, saying her grandson 'embodies' her late son's spirit, according to Newsweek. While Jaafar is relatively new to acting, those involved in the production say his background gives him an authenticity that an outside performer might lack.

What This Means for His Future

Casting a family member in such a major role brings both opportunity and scrutiny. Industry observers note that Jaafar's performance will be closely watched, not only for its accuracy but for how it handles sensitive aspects of Michael Jackson's life and legacy.

The decision also signals the Jackson estate's influence over the film's creative direction, aiming for a portrayal rooted in family insight rather than speculation. For Jaafar, the project could prove a turning point, elevating him from emerging performer to mainstream figure in his own right.

As production continues, anticipation remains high. Whether Jaafar Jackson's portrayal will meet audience expectations is yet to be seen, but his casting marks a significant moment in the ongoing story of one of music's most famous families.