Scarlett Johansson is once again addressing her support for filmmaker Woody Allen, reaffirming her stance in a new interview even as the decades-old sexual abuse allegations involving his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, continue to resurface in public debate.

Johansson, who has worked with Allen on several films, said her position is rooted in personal integrity and her own experiences with the director, despite widespread division in Hollywood over the case.

Johansson Reiterates Her Support

In her latest interview with The Daily Telegraph, Johansson said it remains difficult to measure the professional or personal effects of standing by Allen.

Johansson explained that she was raised to value honesty and integrity, noting that it is important to 'stand up for what you believe in,' even when the broader public disagrees. She added that timing can influence when she chooses to speak, saying she has learned 'sometimes it's just not your time,' but maintained that she has never wavered in her belief in Allen.

Johansson also referenced previous disputes within the industry, including her criticism of a ChatGPT voice she said sounded 'eerily similar' to hers and her 2021 lawsuit against Disney over the Black Widow release strategy. She noted that issues affecting artists often receive little public support from peers, saying that more collective voices would be helpful when industry-wide concerns arise.

How the Allegations Emerged in 1992

The sexual abuse allegation at the centre of the controversy dates back to August 1992, during Woody Allen's highly publicised separation from actress Mia Farrow.

At the time, their adopted daughter, Dylan, then seven years old, accused Allen of sexually abusing her at Farrow's Connecticut home. The allegation came months after Farrow discovered Allen's relationship with her adult daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, an event that escalated existing family tensions.

According to Dylan's account, she was in an attic playroom when the alleged incident occurred. Farrow recorded videotaped statements from Dylan in the days that followed, which later became part of the investigative record. Allen has long denied the accusation and has stated he was never alone with Dylan for an extended period on the day in question.

What Investigators Determined

Multiple investigations began after the allegation was reported, including inquiries by New York child welfare officials and authorities in Connecticut. A team at the Yale–New Haven Hospital Child Sexual Abuse Clinic produced a report concluding that the claims did not have credible evidence, suggesting Dylan may have been influenced during repeated questioning. Critics of the report argued that its methods and conclusions were flawed.

The Connecticut State's Attorney ultimately decided not to bring charges, stating that the evidence available at the time was insufficient for prosecution.

A concurrent custody battle in New York led to a ruling that denied Allen custody of Dylan and her brother Ronan, with supervised visitation permitted. The judge in that case criticised Allen's behaviour but did not conclude that criminal abuse had been proven.

Why the Case Continues to Resurface

The allegations re-entered widespread discussion during the #MeToo movement and again after the release of HBO's Allen v. Farrow documentary in 2021.

The series revisited the original investigation and featured interviews with Dylan Farrow. Allen and Soon-Yi Previn did not participate and publicly disputed the documentary, calling its portrayal misleading.

Over the years, members of the Farrow-Allen family have offered differing accounts, including sibling Moses Farrow, who has defended Allen and accused Farrow of influencing Dylan's statements. Farrow has denied that claim.

The issue remains one of Hollywood's most divisive subjects, partly because no criminal charges were ever filed, but public perceptions have shifted repeatedly as new interviews, documentaries, and statements emerge.