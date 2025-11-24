A documentary alleging decades of secret US research into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) has entered wider commercial release, drawing renewed attention to claims that multiple non-human species and advanced technologies have been recovered and studied. The Age of Disclosure, first screened in March 2025 and released on streaming platforms and in select cinemas on 21 November, features testimony from senior former military, intelligence, and government officials.

Director Dan Farah told the US programme Elizabeth Vargas Reports on NewsNation that dozens of witnesses spoke on camera, describing programmes to analyse non-human craft and biological material, as well as attempts to reverse-engineer alien technology. He said the testimonies reveal a longstanding pattern of activity largely hidden from the public.

Farah emphasised that many of those featured held high-level security clearances or technical roles, and that the consistency of their accounts should encourage official scrutiny. He added that the documentary also touches on international interest in recovered technology and aims to prompt debate about transparency in national security, even though it does not present definitive physical evidence.

Interview and Key Claims

During the interview, Farah outlined core allegations presented in the documentary. Witnesses claim that non-human craft and biological samples have been collected and studied within compartmentalised programmes outside conventional military or civilian oversight. Several also allege that more than one non-human species has been encountered, and that recovered technology has been reverse-engineered over multiple decades.

Farah stressed that the film does not claim to provide conclusive proof but rather records the testimony of individuals who believe the public has been largely kept in the dark. He argued that the witnesses' professional backgrounds lend credibility to their accounts, even in the absence of physical evidence.

Secrecy and Oversight Concerns

The documentary suggests that private contractors have played a role in maintaining secrecy, allegedly holding material on behalf of government agencies and placing it beyond conventional transparency laws such as freedom of information requirements, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Several interviewees argue this has created a competitive environment in which multiple governments may seek strategic advantage from recovered technology.

Commentary from former defence and intelligence officials calls for expanded oversight and access to full programme records, noting that elected representatives cannot make informed decisions without comprehensive information.

Reaction and Public Debate

Scientific commentators have treated the film cautiously. While the credentials of those interviewed are significant, the absence of independently verifiable evidence limits the ability to assess the claims within traditional scientific frameworks. Extraordinary assertions, critics note, require testable and reproducible evidence.

Comment

Despite this, the film has resonated with segments of the public. Online discussions have focused on whether the documentary could influence future hearings or official policy announcements, and whether the participation of high-ranking figures might compel governments to address the subject more directly.

While the programme stops short of definitive conclusions, it has intensified public discussion about transparency, national security and the possibility that non-human technology has been examined in secret. Whether this leads to further political action remains uncertain, but Farah and several of those interviewed maintain that the subject now requires sustained public examination.