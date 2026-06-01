Israel has captured the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in its military campaign against Hezbollah as fighting along the border region continues to intensify.

The seizure of the medieval fortress comes as Israeli forces push further into Lebanese territory and widen evacuation zones for civilians. Israeli leaders have described the operation as a major strategic and symbolic achievement, while Lebanese officials have accused Israel of carrying out a destructive campaign that is worsening an already fragile humanitarian situation.

Historic Fortress Becomes Strategic Prize

Perched high above the Litani Valley, Beaufort Castle has dominated the surrounding landscape for centuries. Built during the Crusader era around 900 years ago, the fortress has long been regarded as one of the most strategically important positions in southern Lebanon.

The Crusader fortress was originally named Qal'at al-Shaqif, meaning 'Castle on a High Rock', or Shaqif Arnun by the local Arabs. The Crusaders named it Beaufort, meaning 'beautiful fortress', when they took it over in the 12th century.

Israeli forces previously captured the site during the 1982 Lebanon War before withdrawing from the area in 2000 as part of Israel's exit from its self-declared security zone in southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the latest capture as a turning point in Israel's military strategy. He said the operation reflected a broader effort to take the initiative across multiple fronts and dismantle areas previously controlled by Hezbollah.

Defence Minister Israel Katz highlighted the symbolic importance of the fortress, noting that troops from the Golani Brigade had once again raised the Israeli flag above the castle. For Israeli officials, the capture represents both a military success and a powerful reminder of earlier conflicts fought in the region.

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Military leaders argue that control of the elevated position will help secure nearby Israeli communities and provide a tactical advantage overlooking key routes and territory in southern Lebanon.

Offensive Expands Beyond Previous Front Lines

The capture of Beaufort Castle forms part of a broader Israeli ground operation that appears to be expanding beyond previously established military boundaries.

Israeli forces have issued fresh evacuation warnings covering large areas south of the Zahrani River, urging residents to leave regions where military activity is expected to increase. Military spokespeople have stated that substantial numbers of ground troops are participating in operations that are continuing to spread into additional areas.

The latest developments suggest Israeli forces are operating deeper inside Lebanon than during the initial stages of the campaign. Israel maintains that the intensified offensive is a response to increased missile and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah against both military positions and civilian communities near the border.

Recent attacks have heightened concerns on both sides. Schools in several Israeli border communities were closed as a precaution after projectiles were fired towards northern Israel. Israeli authorities say the continued attacks demonstrate the ongoing threat posed by Hezbollah's military capabilities.

Meanwhile, reports from Lebanon indicate that air strikes have caused damage in populated areas, including near medical facilities. Lebanese health officials have reported injuries among hospital staff and damage to infrastructure in southern parts of the country.

Ceasefire Struggles As International Pressure Mounts

The latest escalation has placed further strain on an already fragile ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement, with Israeli officials arguing that Hezbollah's attacks breached the terms of the truce, while Lebanese authorities contend that Israeli military actions have also broken the deal.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Israel's actions, accusing the country of pursuing a 'scorched-earth' strategy and imposing collective punishment on communities in southern Lebanon.

International concern is also growing. France has called for discussions at the United Nations Security Council, with President Emmanuel Macron urging an immediate halt to the violence. French officials warned that the escalating conflict risks further destabilising the region and undermining efforts to restore peace.

Despite the deteriorating security situation, diplomatic efforts continue. Another round of negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives is expected to take place in Washington, offering a potential opportunity to reduce tensions.

However, with military operations expanding, evacuation orders increasing and both sides exchanging accusations, hopes for a lasting settlement remain uncertain. As the conflict enters another dangerous phase, the capture of Beaufort Castle may prove to be one of the most significant developments in a confrontation that shows few signs of ending soon.