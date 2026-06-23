For decades, a university degree was sold as one of the safest investments a young person could make, a gateway to better career prospects, higher earnings and greater social mobility. Today, however, the promise is facing growing scrutiny.

With tuition fees now at £9,535 a year, rising accommodation costs, mounting mental health pressures and an increasingly competitive job market, many students across the UK are questioning whether the traditional university experience still delivers the value it once promised. As reported by the BBC, fees rose in August 2025 for the first time in over eight years - and from 2026 will rise annually in line with inflation.

The 'Uni Experience': From Academic Ambition to Economic Anxiety

The 'uni experience' holds much expectation for many: parties, societies and the freedom of living away from home. However, an increasing number of students are beginning to question whether those experiences are worth the significant financial debt incurred over the course of a three- or four-year degree.

According to UPP Foundation research, 44 per cent of students surveyed said they experienced loneliness during their time at university, 44 per cent were less engaged with extracurricular activities than they expected to be, and 25 per cent had never engaged at all. These figures raise serious questions about whether higher education is still delivering the social experience many young people anticipate when they enrol.

For generations, university has been marketed as a place to build lifelong friendships, develop independence and become part of a vibrant campus community. But for many students, rising living costs, increased commuting, part-time work commitments and the lingering effects of the pandemic have made those expectations harder to realise.

'I know people who chose to go to university largely because of the experience that comes with it, rather than a specific career goal,' says Isabelle, a second-year University of Leeds student.

For Emily, a third-year student at the University of Nottingham, the reality of university life was very different from what she had imagined before arriving. 'I thought "uni" would be really social,' she says. 'You see so much online about making friends for life and constantly being surrounded by people.'

Instead, Emily says she struggled to form close friendships during her first year and often felt isolated despite living in student accommodation. 'There were times I felt lonelier at university than I did at home,' she added. 'Everyone already had their groups, and it felt quite hard to break into them.'

The Cost of Campus Life

To manage rising fees and student debt, more students have opted to commute rather than live in student accommodation. A 2024 Student Wellbeing Report found that nearly half of students, or 46 per cent, are classified as commuter students, with 20 per cent staying at home out of financial necessity.

'I commute nearly an hour each way because I couldn't afford accommodation near campus,' says Sophia, a second-year University of Bristol student. 'A lot of social activities happen in the evenings, and by the time lectures finish I usually need to head home. It feels like you're always slightly outside of university life.'

Sophia also works around 20 hours a week in hospitality to help cover costs. 'A lot of my friends are working too. People imagine students hanging out all the time, but quite often everyone's rushing off to work a shift.'

The Changing Value of a Degree

As university attendance has become increasingly common across the UK, many students suggest that a degree does not hold the same value it once did. What was previously considered a competitive advantage in the job market is now often viewed as a basic requirement, leaving graduates concerned that their qualifications no longer guarantee stable employment or higher salaries.

'There's so many different degrees you can take now,' says John, a first-year Bournemouth University student. 'It makes you question which ones are really valuable. When everyone has a degree, it doesn't feel as special as it probably did years ago.'

John also expressed concerns about the uncertainty many graduates face. 'You spend years working towards it, take on all this debt, and then still come out not really knowing if it's going to help you get a job. A degree feels more like the minimum requirement now rather than something that makes you stand out.'

While universities maintain that a broad range of courses reflects the needs of a changing economy and diverse student interests, comments like these highlight a growing concern among some undergraduates that the value of a degree is becoming increasingly difficult to measure against its rising cost.

For many students today, the question is no longer simply whether a degree is worth the money - but whether the university experience they were promised still exists in the way previous generations understood it.