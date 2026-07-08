The price of posting a letter in the United States will rise again on Sunday, as the latest USPS Forever stamp price increase pushes the cost of a first-class Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents nationwide and brings a raft of extra mailing fees for millions of Americans.

The US Postal Service has been steadily lifting prices over the past few years as it tries to plug a widening financial gap and keep its vast delivery network running without direct taxpayer funding.

In April, the agency formally announced this new round of hikes, arguing that higher stamp prices and new surcharges were unavoidable if it was to keep meeting its legal obligation to deliver mail to every address in the country.

The timing is no accident. Postal officials have been open about the crunch, saying operating costs, from fuel to wages to infrastructure, have surged.

The new charges kick in from Sunday and touch almost every corner of everyday mail, from the postcard you send on holiday to the hairspray you order online. It is a quiet overhaul, but it will be felt in small, repeated hits at post office counters and checkout pages.

USPS Forever Stamp Price Increase Hits Everyday Mail

The headline change is simple enough. The cost of a first-class Forever stamp, used for standard letters, will rise to 82 cents. Domestic postcards are going up as well, to 65 cents each, while international postcards will jump to 1.75 dollars.

These are not abstract numbers. A first-class Forever stamp cost 55 cents in 2020, so Sunday's move marks a rise of 27 cents in roughly six years.

That is close to a 50 per cent jump for the most basic US postage, the sort of increase people only really notice when they are standing in a queue and suddenly the booklet of stamps is a few dollars more than they remember.

USPS insists the system still represents good value. In its April statement, the agency said the new prices were essential in the face of what it called a 'severe financial crisis' and 'continued rising operational costs.'

It added that it was 'using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public.'

In plainer English, that means the Postal Service is leaning as hard as regulators will allow it to on its power to raise rates without going back to Congress for fresh laws. The phrase 'regulatory pricing authority' is bureaucratic, but the effect is blunt enough: stamps and services are getting dearer, again.

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New Hazmat Fees

The news came after USPS confirmed it will bolt on an entirely new category of fee for parcels that contain what it classifies as hazardous materials. From Sunday, any such package sent via Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express will attract a 7.50 dollar hazmat handling charge.

On top of that, customers who fail to properly label hazardous items will face a 50 dollar fine for each offending parcel.

The kind of penalty that will sting small online sellers and side hustlers who ship products from spare bedrooms and garages, especially if they are not up to speed on what counts as 'hazmat' in postal terms.

According to USPS, hazardous materials include everyday consumer products such as essential oils, nail polish remover and hairspray, along with more obviously risky items. The idea is to cover anything that could be flammable, explosive or otherwise dangerous in transit, even if it looks harmless on a bathroom shelf.

Postal officials argue that handling such items safely demands extra screening, packaging controls and training, all of which cost money. The new fee, in their telling, is meant to reflect that additional burden and reduce the temptation for senders to cut corners by slipping undeclared hazardous products into the system.

There will, inevitably, be friction. Some customers will not read the guidance, others will decide the rules are fussy or unfair, and a few will certainly get hit with a 50 dollar fine before they fully understand what they did wrong.

It is the sort of bureaucratic shock that travels fast on social media, and it would be surprising if frustration did not spill onto platforms like X and TikTok once the first penalties land.

The Struggle To Stay Afloat

It can be recalled that USPS has long been expected to fund itself from the sale of postage and related services, rather than direct government subsidies, even as mail volumes have slumped in the internet age. That model has looked increasingly strained, and the agency's own language about a 'severe financial crisis' suggests the current round of increases is not a one-off fix.

Postal leaders have repeatedly pointed to rising labour costs and the expense of maintaining delivery routes that reach from dense cities to remote rural towns. The universal service obligation, which requires the Postal Service to serve every address, is popular with voters but expensive to uphold.

Cutting delivery days or abandoning unprofitable areas would trigger a political storm, so higher prices are the tool left on the table.

Although USPS argues that its stamp prices remain among the lowest in the world, the pattern for American customers is clear enough. For several years now, the direction has been up, and often.

The jump from 55 to 82 cents on a Forever stamp since 2020 is not just inflation chipping away at the edges, it is a structural reset of what the service believes it must charge.

For households who send only the odd letter, that may feel like small change. For people who still rely on paper bills, cheques or regular correspondence, and for small businesses that live on posted invoices and returns, the extra cents and new surcharges will add up month after month.

Some will shrug and swallow it. Others will quietly move more of their life online to avoid the cost, which in turn reduces mail volumes further and makes the financial puzzle even messier.

USPS, for its part, is betting that customers will tolerate this latest Forever stamp price increase and the new hazmat regime as the price of keeping a national postal network intact. Whether that bet holds over the next few years, as more Americans ask why sending a simple letter has become such expensive stuff, is a different question.