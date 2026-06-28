Thousands of teenagers studying for their exams are at the centre of a cultural dispute after a GCSE Spanish revision guide instructed pupils on how to express admiration for transgender rights activists. Published by Pearson, the UK educational giant, the textbook features translated phrases allowing 15 and 16-year-olds to state they admire someone because they fight for the transgender community, which gender-critical campaigners described as classroom indoctrination.

This latest dispute follows a series of heavily scrutinised curriculum updates from the same publisher. Last month, it emerged that Pearson updated its syllabus to allow language students to use gender-neutral pronouns and alternative spellings in their French, Spanish and German written exams, a move that drew sharp criticism from traditionalists and international education figures alike.

Exploring the Content of the GCSE Spanish Revision Guide

The current furore surrounds a higher-level textbook designed specifically for the Pearson Edexcel GCSE in Spanish. Last year, nearly 27,000 students sat this exam. Within the vocabulary reference pages, pupils are provided with a framework to articulate who they look up to.

The guide prompts students with the English and Spanish translations for asking who someone admires, followed by suggested sentence endings. Alongside standard options such as stating a person is a good role model or supports others, the guide explicitly lists the phrase 'he/she fights/fought for transgender rights', translated as 'lucha/luchó por los derechos de las personas transgénero'.

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Indoctrination Accusations Surround the GCSE Spanish Revision Guide

Critics argued that inserting this material into a foreign language syllabus crossed a line between education and political activism. Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at the charity Sex Matters, said the material presents trans activism as inherently virtuous to young students. She noted that while other examples in the textbook are phrased vaguely, the explicit mention of transgender rights was, in her view, evidence of an agenda, describing the inclusion as 'yet another example showing how extensive and subtle the indoctrination of children in schools has become.'

Kate Barker, chief executive officer of the LGB Alliance, echoed those concerns, calling it 'incredibly inappropriate for the publisher to embed a live and contested political issue directly into the classroom via foreign language textbooks.'

Teenagers studying Spanish are being taught how to say they admire trans activists.



A GCSE revision guide published by Pearson instructs language students using phrases about how they “follow/admire” someone who “fights/fought for transgender rights”.



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/8ZUUTN03AP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 27, 2026

Past Exam Board Policies Influencing the GCSE Spanish Revision Guide

The persistent scrutiny facing Pearson is largely tied to its historical collaborations. The recent controversies follow years of partnership between the education provider and Stonewall. Founded in 1989 to campaign for gay and lesbian rights, Stonewall has in recent years expanded its focus to include transgender issues.

In 2018, the charity helped Pearson draft editorial guidelines on LGBT inclusion for its authors. Pearson subsequently sponsored Stonewall-produced guidance for primary and secondary schools on inclusive curricula. While Pearson is no longer listed among Stonewall's active Diversity Champions, critics argue the editorial approach shaped during that partnership remains visible in current materials.

This lingering influence is what frustrates figures like John Denning, head of education at the Christian Institute, who demanded that Pearson take decisive action to remove what he described as embedded ideology, warning that without changes, schools would no longer trust the company as an educational publisher or exam board.

The earlier guidance permitting students to use asterisks, the letter x and underscores to express gender-neutral identities in exams also drew criticism beyond Britain. Jean-Michel Blanquer, the former French education minister, flatly labelled the use of such inclusive terms in the French language as absurd.

A Pearson spokesperson said education experts authored the textbook to help students develop communication skills across real-world contexts, and that the vocabulary pages were reference tools compiling words pupils might encounter in everyday life. The phrases, the spokesperson said, are provided as examples rather than required responses. 'Trust and quality remain core to everything we do,' the company stated, adding that it regularly reviews its resources to align with UK education standards.