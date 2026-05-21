A political analyst covering the Cuban government senses a looming war following Raul Castro's indictment.

The United States government has launched a major legal assault against the historic leadership of Cuba. Federal prosecutors have indicted former Cuban President Raul Castro. The charges connect him to the fatal 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft.

The US Department of Justice unsealed a superseding indictment on Wednesday. It charges the 94-year-old former leader with conspiracy to kill US nationals. The document also includes charges of destruction of aircraft and four counts of murder.

The case stems from an incident on 24 February 1996. Cuban MiG-29 fighter jets shot down two unarmed Cessna planes. The aircraft were operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

Killed in the attack were four men namely Armando Alejandre Jr., Carlos Alberto Costa, Mario Manuel de la Peña, and Pablo Morales. Three of the victims were American citizens.

At the time, Castro served as the head of Cuba's armed forces. He later succeeded his brother, Fidel Castro, as president. He faced widespread international condemnation over the event. Five Cuban military pilots have also been charged alongside Castro.

Castro's Indictment Could Trigger A War

The legal move has severely heightened geopolitical tensions. CNN correspondent and Havana bureau chief Patrick Oppmann suggests the indictment could trigger a war between the US and Cuba.

According to Oppmann, the charges raise diplomatic temperatures to levels not seen in decades. It also lay the groundwork for a potential US military operation to extradite Castro.

Oppmann points to a similar operation back in January when US forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to face drug charges in New York. However, he warns that Cuba could prove far more volatile.

In Venezuela, Maduro's military offered a lackluster defense. His former lieutenants quickly succumbed to Washington's demands. By contrast, Castro stalwarts are expected to react with intense hostility.

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Oppmann revealed that the Cuban military is already preparing to defend the island. Mobilisations and maneuvers are taking place across the country. The government has explicitly warned the civilian population to prepare for a foreign assault.

Moreover, Oppmann also reminded the public of Castro's reputation and influence as an iconic revolutionary leader.

'Any move against Castro would likely lead to outright war, even if Cuba is vastly outgunned. Although officially retired, Raul Castro, 94, is still referred to in Cuba as the leader of the revolution and army general,' Oppmann wrote.

Cuba Slams Castro's Indictment

As expected, the current Cuban administration has reacted with fury. President Miguel Díaz-Canel heavily criticised the US government's move. He called the charges 'a political manoeuvre, devoid of any legal foundation.'

'This is a political maneuver, devoid of any legal foundation, aimed solely at padding the fabricated dossier they use to justify the folly of a military aggression against Cuba.'

'The US lies and distorts the events surrounding the downing of the planes belonging to the narco-terrorist organization Brothers to the Rescue in 1996,' President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

American officials presented the charges during a ceremony at the Freedom Tower in Miami. The event coincided with Cuban Independence Day. The murder charges against Castro carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or death.