The trembling voice of a seven-year-old girl asking her abductor 'Are You A Kidnapper?' has left a Texas courtroom in shattered silence as the sentencing of former FedEx driver Tanner Horner enters its final phase.

Jurors were left visibly shaken after emotional evidence was presented in court relating to the abduction and killing of Athena Strand.

Horner, 34, has already entered a guilty plea to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping for the 2022 case. As of now, the case is in the hands of a Wise County jury tasked with a singular, grim decision: life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Courtroom observers described a scene of visceral grief as the Athena Strand audio transcript was played, revealing the child's desperate attempts to understand her fate while trapped inside Horner's delivery van.

Horner sat motionless as the recording confirmed he told the girl she was 'really pretty' and threatened her to stay quiet just minutes before he strangled her. This murder case remains one of the most high-profile trials in the state, centring on the final minutes of a child whose name has since inspired new safety legislation.

Who Was Athena Strand?

Athena Strand was seven years old when she was killed in November 2022 in Wise County, Texas.

She had been living with her father and stepmother at the time of the incident. Reports indicate she was a typical young child who enjoyed drawing and everyday activities, as testified by teachers and family members during court proceedings.

Her disappearance triggered a large-scale search operation involving local authorities and volunteers after she was reported missing.

What Happened On The Day She Disappeared

Court records and investigative reports indicate that Horner was working as a contract delivery driver when he arrived at Athena's home to deliver a package containing a Christmas gift. Prosecutors say Athena encountered the delivery driver outside her home before she was abducted. Horner later told investigators he accidentally struck the child with his vehicle while reversing, claiming she was still conscious afterwards. However, prosecutors argue that the claim is false and say evidence shows she was alive when she was placed into his van.

The Haunting Evidence Of Athena's Final Moments

The jury was presented with the Are you a kidnapper audio during a week of harrowing testimony that detailed the 30 November 2022 abduction. The recording, captured by internal surveillance in Horner's FedEx truck, documents Athena's confusion as she was driven away from her driveway.

Authorities say Horner admitted he panicked after the incident and placed Athena inside his vehicle before strangling her. He allegedly told investigators he first attempted to break her neck, and when that failed, he used his hands to kill her. Her body was later discovered two days after her disappearance, about nine miles from her home. Horner was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder.

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The recording captured Athena's voice as she questioned what was happening to her, repeatedly asking whether he was a kidnapper and where she was being taken.

She can also be heard crying and reacting in distress as the situation escalated inside the vehicle, according to courtroom accounts.

Jurors were reportedly so overwhelmed by the footage that several were seen crying, while family members of Athena left the courtroom during the playback.

Defendant's Claims and Prosecution Argument

Horner has maintained that the killing began as an accident, claiming he struck Athena with his van and panicked afterwards.

Prosecutors reject that explanation, arguing that surveillance evidence and witness testimony contradict his version of events and show the child was alive during the abduction.

They have characterised his statements as inconsistent and misleading, presenting them as part of a broader attempt to avoid responsibility for the killing.

Family Impact and Courtroom Emotions

The case has had a devastating impact on Athena's family, who have attended proceedings throughout the trial. Emotional testimony from relatives and teachers has been presented, describing Athena as a bright and loving child whose life was cut short.

The courtroom atmosphere has been repeatedly described as intense and distressing, particularly during the presentation of audio evidence.

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena's mother, has remained a constant presence in the courtroom, often wearing her daughter's favourite colour, pink. She described Athena as a 'bright light' who loved drawing, her pets, and her father, Jacob Strand.

The child abduction sentencing included testimony from teachers who recalled Athena as a typical, joyful child. Her death has sparked a national conversation about the vetting of seasonal contract drivers and led to 'Athena's Alert', a regional child-safety notification system.

The Final Verdict Of The Texas Death Penalty Trial

The defence has focused on Horner's lack of a previous criminal record and his own alleged mental health struggles in an attempt to avoid the execution chamber. They argue that life in prison is a sufficient punishment for a man who 'lost his way in a moment of madness.'

As the trial nears its conclusion, the focus remains on the jury's interpretation of 'future dangerousness', a key requirement for the death penalty in Texas. Prosecutors have insisted that Horner represents a permanent threat to society.

The Texas death penalty trial is expected to reach a verdict on sentencing by the end of the week. Legal analysts suggest the van's audio will be the deciding factor for many jurors.

For the community in Wise County, the trial provides a painful but necessary closure. Regardless of the sentence, the legacy of the seven-year-old girl who asked her killer if he was a kidnapper has left an indelible mark on the state's judicial history.

Athena Strand's name has since become central to legislative discussions in Texas around child safety alerts and emergency response systems, reflecting the wider impact her case has had beyond the courtroom.