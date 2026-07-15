Alex Eala beat the defending Wimbledon champion — and she did it as the first Filipino ever to step onto Centre Court as a seeded player.

In Manila, bars and gyms that normally screen basketball switched their screens over to Wimbledon. When Eala closed out the third set against Iga Świątek, phone footage from one watch party showed the room on its feet, grown men in office clothes screaming into the TV, a toddler being held up by her father to see the screen. Clips of the moment were shared tens of thousands of times before Eala had even left the court.

That win over the world No 3 and defending champion was the signature moment of a Wimbledon run that has redrawn what Filipino tennis fans dare to hope for. Eala's campaign eventually ended in the fourth round, beaten by Jasmine Paolini — but by then, the old assumptions about where Filipino tennis stood on the world stage were already gone.

'A Continues Process of Learning'

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Speaking at an event in the Philippines on Tuesday, 14 July, Eala was characteristically measured about it all. 'It's a continuous process of learning things in professional tennis,' she said. 'It has already been so long but it's only getting started.'

Eala had already been rewriting the record books before Wimbledon began. She became the first Filipino ever to be seeded at the tournament, a status earned through her Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranking after she climbed to world No 30 in June, taking the 29th seed.

Her campaign opened with a win over Mexico's Renata Zarazúa, followed by a second-round victory over Australia's Maya Joint, before the Świątek upset that made headlines back home.

Eala Humbled But Continuously Learning

Despite the run of results, Eala has shown little sign of letting success go to her head. Since her rise up the international rankings, the 21-year-old says she has worked hard to stay grounded.

She credits top-level competition with helping her grow as a person, particularly in learning to manage her emotions on court.

'One thing I've learned about myself is how to control my emotions and how I can dictate my emotions rather than let my emotions dictate me,' Eala said. 'It's a way of handling myself better.'

A Different Kind of Star Attraction

Beyond the results, Eala has built something rarer: the ability to pull a crowd from thousands of miles away. Watch parties for her matches have become a fixture in the Philippines — a level of homegrown fandom the country hasn't seen for a tennis player in living memory.

She has emerged as the country's most prominent sporting star since boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, a comparison that speaks to her reach as much as her results. Her rise comes at a fraught moment politically, amid divisions stemming from a string of controversies in the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has publicly praised Eala's achievements. Senator and former Senate president pro tempore Panfilo Lacson went further still, calling her 'an influential unifier of a deeply divided nation' — a rare instance of a tennis player being cast as a figure of national cohesion rather than simply a sporting hero.

Reviving Tennis Will Take Time

Asked at the same event how it felt to be seen as the person who might revive tennis in a country dominated by basketball, boxing and volleyball, Eala welcomed the responsibility but tempered expectations.

Alexandra Eala believes raising awareness for tennis is a step-by-step process, beginning with making the sport more accessible through additional tennis courts.



🎥 Miguel Dela Vega | Sports Bytes Philippines#LexDoMore #AlexisBestPinoyInspiration #tennis #WTA pic.twitter.com/y2WcG6GMVz — Sports Bytes (@sportsph) July 15, 2026

'I think we have to go step by step,' she said. 'One thing that really fills my heart when I come back is when people come up and tell me, "It's so hard to play now. It's so hard to get [tennis] courts". So maybe the first step would be to have more courts. Then we'll see from there.'

It is a modest ask from an athlete who has just beaten a Wimbledon champion — and a reminder of how far the infrastructure around Philippine tennis still lags behind the enthusiasm she has generated for it.

Eala, a graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy, is currently in the Philippines for a short break before returning to competition. She is next scheduled to play at the Mubadala DC Open, a WTA 500 tournament in Washington, from 27 July to 2 August, before heading to Toronto for the WTA 1000 National Bank Open.