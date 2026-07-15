England supporters in Atlanta are heading into Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Argentina with confidence, anticipation and a strong sense of unfinished business. Thousands of fans have gathered in the city before the match, many convinced that Thomas Tuchel's side can reach the final if they find a way to stop Lionel Messi. Yet the build-up has also revived memories of one of the most painful moments in England's football history.

For many supporters, the meeting with Argentina carries weight beyond a place in the final. It has become another chance to settle an old football score. The phrase 'Hand of God' has been heard repeatedly among England fans this week, nearly 40 years after Diego Maradona's infamous goal helped knock the Three Lions out of the 1986 World Cup. That memory has become part of the atmosphere surrounding this semi-final.

The Hand Of God

The 'Hand of God' refers to Diego Maradona's first goal for Argentina in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico City. During the second half, Maradona jumped with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and used his hand to direct the ball into the net. The goal was awarded by the referee and stood, despite England protests.

Maradona later described the goal as being scored 'a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God'. Just minutes later he scored a second goal, often described as one of the greatest individual goals in World Cup history, as Argentina won 2-1 and eliminated England from the tournament.

The incident has remained one of the most controversial moments in football. For many England supporters, it symbolised a sense of injustice that has never fully faded. That is why the phrase has returned ahead of this latest World Cup meeting with Argentina.

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Fans Target Messi And Talk Of Revenge

While the historical rivalry has dominated many conversations, England supporters in Atlanta also reportedly focused on the present challenge: stopping Lionel Messi.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were ready to face an Argentina team 'fuelled by history' as they bid to reach a first men's World Cup final since 1966. He told reporters that much of the challenge would be preventing Messi from producing another moment of brilliance.

Tuchel said his players had the 'grit' and mentality to overcome the reigning champions, despite describing the 39-year-old as a unique talent who 'sees stuff earlier than anyone else on the field'.

He added that he had considered using 'proper old school man-marking' to stop the Argentina captain, who has scored eight goals at what is expected to be his final World Cup. Among supporters, confidence in England was high, but most identified Messi as the key threat.

Mark Lester, 56, from London, said: 'I think we'll win tomorrow. 'Just stop Messi. I know they've got other people, but they haven't got other people really. 'They've got Premiership players, who aren't as good as our Premiership players, and I'm very confident, very confident.'

His son Colin Lester, 25, agreed that England had the stronger team. He said: 'Attacking-wise, we've had like the highest XG over the whole tournament and they're a bit weak at the back. 'I think player for player, we're better than Argentina. Stop Messi. 'We'll get goals against Argentina. It's just whether he produces a bit of magic.'

While watching Spain beat France 2-0 in the other semi-final, England fans were still discussing Maradona's goal from 1986. Mark Lester said: 'Maradona, they celebrated that as if it was the biggest game in the world because he cheated. 'I do not like them. It is the biggest game for us.'

Simon Rowlinson, 61, from Wolverhampton, also wanted 'revenge' for the game in 1986. He said: 'It's our time for getting revenge for the Hand of God and everything else. 'We're definitely going to win it, but it will be a tight game.'

His friend Mark Green, also 61 and from Wolverhampton, said beating Argentina would carry a meaning beyond reaching the final. He said: 'It's got to be, hasn't it? It has absolutely got to be, just to get one over them.

'Forget about all the politics and all of that because that's rubbish. It's just all about getting one over Argentina on the football field.' Some supporters also discussed the appointment of American referee Ismail Elfath.

Mr Green said: 'I think we'll always have to play against the referee. 'So I think we know we're going to be up against it, but you've got to do what you've got to do to win, haven't you?'

Mr Rowlinson dismissed suggestions England would be treated unfairly. He said: 'I'm not so bothered about the referee to be honest, because we've always got VAR to back it up. 'I'm not a big believer that referees have been against certain teams. I think they're pretty fair.'

Confidence in the Air Ahead of Big Game

Elsewhere among England fans, confidence remained the dominant mood. Freddie Bunn, 23, from Cheddar, Somerset, said: 'I'm feeling very confident. 'I think it's a big game for England, obviously, but not just a big game for England, for Messi as well, possibly his last World Cup game. 'I think it's huge, but feeling confident.'

Alex Kesley, 23, from Bristol, predicted England would produce their best performance of the tournament. He said: 'So far in this tournament, we haven't proved how good we really are. 'I'll be honest, Jude Bellingham's got us through a few games, but this is our time and I'm sure we're going to turn up tomorrow. 'And then, Tuchel knows how to win finals. He's got a proven track record.'

Police introduced road blocks in Atlanta city centre on Tuesday night after security was stepped up ahead of the game. Despite the intensity of the rivalry, several supporters said relations with Argentina fans had been friendly during the tournament. However, the anticipation surrounding the semi-final remained clear.

For England supporters, this is not only a chance to reach the World Cup final. It is also an opportunity to finally put the memory of the 'Hand of God' into the past on the football field.