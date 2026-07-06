French football captain Kylian Mbappé has branded Paraguayan lawmaker Céleste Amarilla 'a despicable woman and unworthy of your office' after she aimed a racist 'coconut' slur at him following France's 1-0 World Cup victory this week.

The senator posted claims that he suckled coconuts instead of milk and mixed only with chimpanzees, causing global condemnation and a swift pledge of legal action from French authorities.

The French national team secured their place in the tournament's quarter-finals when Mbappé converted a decisive penalty against the South American side. The celebratory atmosphere was quickly shattered when Amarilla criticised the goalscorer, claiming the player was an uneducated brute and suggesting that the Paraguayan squad should have physically assaulted him before leaving the pitch.

Mbappé's Blistering Response To Racist Remark

The exact phrasing of the attack was unprovoked and deeply offensive. Amarilla stated that the forward never learned how to write and that the most educated beings he had ever heard were chimpanzees.

She then escalated her rhetoric by demanding violence on the pitch. 'The only thing many of us regret about La Albirroja is that they didn't give him a full slap across the face at the end of the game,' she announced, adding that she is not even a football fan.

Mbappé refused to let the abuse slide. Taking to social media platform X, the striker addressed Amarilla directly and did not mince his words, praising the passion of the Paraguayan people while strongly criticising the politician for what he described as blatant prejudice.

'Mrs Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your office,' Mbappé wrote.

'You do not represent Paraguay, a country that breathed passion and honour throughout the competition. Because of your irresponsibility and blatant racism, the whole world has already forgotten the campaign and historic effort your players made during this World Cup, replaced instead by an incompetent woman projecting the worst possible image of her country.'

He concluded his statement by vowing never to give people like her the freedom to spread hatred. The public reaction to a sitting senator using a racist coconut slur against an international athlete has been intense, with the captain's firm response drawing widespread attention.

French Football Chiefs Move To Press Charges

The player's response triggered an immediate and forceful backing from the French Football Federation. The governing body did not just issue a standard public relations apology on behalf of the victim but instead took direct aim at the lawmaker herself, confirming they are taking the case to the proper authorities.

Labelling the outburst as vile and unacceptable, the federation confirmed it is filing a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor's Office to initiate judicial proceedings. 'How can anyone utter such words?' the official statement asked, before declaring the remarks criminal and insisting they must be prosecuted everywhere.

The federation made it clear that an attack on their captain is viewed as an attack on the entire nation. 'The Federation expresses its full support for its captain, its players and, more broadly, all victims of such hateful statements,' the organisation declared. They noted that remarks of this nature dishonour the people who spread them, reiterating that the squad represents the country and insulting them is a direct insult to France itself.

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This episode derails what should have been a moment of sporting reflection for the South American side. Why an elected official felt emboldened to demand violence against a footballer remains a question for Paraguayan politics and public debate.

Her rhetoric mirrors recent controversial statements made by former Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert about the French squad, suggesting concern over hostile language in certain fringes of the sport.

By choosing to comment in this way on an international match, Amarilla has ensured her name will trend globally, with her remarks drawing attention away from her country's World Cup campaign.