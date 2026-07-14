Erling Haaland may have left the United States without the FIFA World Cup trophy, but he did not return to Norway empty-handed.

The Norwegian striker has gone viral after arriving in Oslo carrying a taxidermy raccoon clutching a whiskey bottle, an unusual souvenir that has prompted fans to ask where it came from and whether they can buy one themselves.

The quirky keepsake became an instant talking point after Haaland shared a photo of it on social media with the caption: 'It followed me home.' Within hours, fans had identified the item as the Whiskey Raccoon, a taxidermy display that quickly sold out following the footballer's post.

It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026

Where To Buy The Whiskey Raccoon?

The Whiskey Raccoon is sold by Wild Bill's Western Store in downtown Dallas, Texas, where Haaland visited during Norway's World Cup campaign. Mounted on a wooden base and posed holding a whiskey bottle, the novelty item retails for $750 (£555).

Haaland's purchase sparked a surge in worldwide interest, with the store selling out of the raccoon shortly after photos of the striker carrying it spread online.

The family-run retailer has since confirmed that more stock is expected and that it has expanded international shipping to meet demand.

Haaland sacó el icónico mapache de un bar de los Estados Unidos 🇺🇸🤣 pic.twitter.com/wCINijPh8X — Fútbol Noruego (@NoruegArg) July 13, 2026

Inside Haaland's Dallas Shopping Spree

The Whiskey Raccoon was just one of several purchases Haaland made during a private visit to Wild Bill's Western Store.

As reported by FOX 4 News, the Norway star and four teammates were invited to a private 90-minute shopping session after their 2-1 group-stage victory over Ivory Coast on 30 June.

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According to store staff, the group racked up a shopping bill of around $10,000 (£7,400), which Haaland paid in full.

Alongside the now-famous Whiskey Raccoon, the players bought customised cowboy boots, beaver felt cowboy hats and two smaller $450 (£333) taxidermy squirrels, one dressed as a sheriff and another holding a Budweiser beer.

Haaland also picked up a customised 'Y'all Can Kiss My Dallas' T-shirt, which he later modelled for the store and now features on its website. The shirt retails for $28.99 (£21.45) but is currently discounted to $24.99 (£18.50) on the store's website

Staff added that the striker had never worn a cowboy hat before visiting the shop and was professionally fitted for one during the exclusive shopping trip.

Fans Help Name Haaland's New Companion

After returning home, Haaland continued the fun by asking fans to help name his unusual souvenir. Through an Instagram Stories poll, he offered four choices: 'Cowboy', 'Ranger', 'TEX' and 'R.O.W.', short for 'Raccoon On Wheels'.

The playful interaction quickly attracted thousands of responses and added to Haaland's reputation for his light-hearted personality away from the football pitch.

A World Cup Souvenir To Remember

Haaland returned to Norway after his country's impressive World Cup campaign ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to England. Although Norway fell short of lifting the trophy, the striker thanked supporters for their backing and described the tournament as a memorable experience.

The Norwegian forward also enjoyed one of the standout tournaments of his international career, scoring seven goals in five matches despite narrowly missing out on the Golden Boot.

His now-famous Whiskey Raccoon has since become one of the most unexpected souvenirs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ensuring Haaland remained in the spotlight long after Norway's campaign came to an end.