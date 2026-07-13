Argentina will wear their dark blue away kit after making an urgent request to FIFA before their World Cup semi-final against England in Atlanta on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi backing a superstition that links the colour change to past victories.

The switch, reported by Gaston Edul, means the reigning champions will abandon their traditional home strip for the high-stakes clash in favour of a look that carries deep historical associations.

The news came after Edul reported on X that Argentina had asked FIFA for permission to switch kits, a request that has now been approved, with official match documentation dated 12 July confirming the colour designation for the semi-final.

👕 Argentina are bringing back the NAVY BLUE KIT that’s haunted England for years



🔵 That “lucky” strip has their number… and it’s returning Wednesday night.



👊 Rivalry level: MAXIMUM. pic.twitter.com/rRrU4I1bLB — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) July 13, 2026

Argentina's Kit Switch And Echoes Of Old World Cup Clashes

The decision might read like a minor logistical tweak, but in the context of Argentina's history with England, it carries more weight than a simple fabric choice. Argentina have worn their iconic sky blue and white stripes throughout most of the tournament, deviating only once, during a 3-1 group-stage win over Jordan on 28 June.

England, as the designated home side in Atlanta, will remain in their all-white kit. That alone creates a practical explanation for Argentina's request, avoiding a colour clash. Yet within the Argentine camp, the reasoning appears to drift into something less tangible, something closer to long-standing football beliefs.

Two of Argentina's most consequential World Cup victories over England came when they were not wearing their traditional strip. In 1986, Diego Maradona delivered both the 'Hand of God' and the 'Goal of the Century' in a dark blue shirt hastily sourced before the match.

Twelve years later, Argentina again wore navy when they eliminated England on penalties in the round of 16.

Those moments are replayed, retold, and, crucially, folded into what players and supporters describe as 'cábala', a superstition that borders on ritual. Whether that influences elite athletes is another question, but the pattern is clear enough for many around the team.

One could dismiss it as coincidence. Or not. Football has always had room for this kind of thinking.

Y allá va Messi...



Con la camiseta azul.



Con el legado de Maradona.



Con el amor por Argentina. pic.twitter.com/rWcYzZQjtd — Messias (@Messias30_) July 13, 2026

FIFA Ruling And England's Unchanged Look

FIFA's approval settles the practical matter, but it does little to ease the broader tension around a fixture that rarely feels routine. England have opted for consistency, sticking with their white kit as confirmed by football sources tracking team preparations.

On the pitch, the variables extend far beyond kit selection. Argentina's route to the semi-final has been demanding, with several matches stretching into extra time, raising questions about fatigue. Their defensive line, at times, has looked exposed, with teams such as Egypt and Switzerland finding space behind it.

England arrive with a different profile. The side's attacking structure, built around Jude Bellingham's forward surges, Harry Kane's movement, and the pace of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon, appears tailored to exploit precisely those gaps.

Messi, preparing to face England for the first time in his international career, acknowledged the occasion's weight in remarks to ESPN Argentina.

'It's special to face the big national teams. I've never had the chance to play against England,' he said. 'We'll experience it for what it is, a World Cup semi-final against a powerhouse.'

After more than 200 international appearances, new opponents are rare for Messi. England, unusually, have remained absent until now.

Argentina World Cup Semi-Final Approach Balances Form And Belief

If the kit choice reflects belief in past patterns, the football itself demands something more concrete.

Read more Why Was Erling Haaland Subbed Off? Bizarre World Cup Move vs. England Sparks Outrage Why Was Erling Haaland Subbed Off? Bizarre World Cup Move vs. England Sparks Outrage

Argentina's performances have fluctuated during the tournament, stretching from controlled wins to matches where they have been pushed deep into uncomfortable territory.

That inconsistency has not gone unnoticed online. On X and football forums, some supporters have leaned into the superstition angle, framing the blue kit as a symbolic edge.

Others have been less convinced, pointing instead to defensive vulnerabilities and physical fatigue as more decisive factors. One widely shared post described the focus on kit colour as 'fun, but not fixing the real stuff'.

Argentina are the reigning champions, but they arrive with visible wear. England, meanwhile, have not faced them in over two decades, their last meeting coming in a 2005 friendly.

History offers clues but no guarantees. England have won the two most recent encounters between the sides, including a 3-2 victory in that 2005 match. Yet World Cup meetings often play out on their own terms, shaped as much by individual moments as by form.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST on Wednesday in Atlanta. By then, the shirts will be decided, the symbolism set. What follows may depend less on colour and more on whether Argentina can hold their defensive shape against an England side built to disrupt it, or whether the old patterns repeat themselves again.