Serena Williams' long-awaited return to Wimbledon singles is over after just one match.

The seven-time champion fell to Maya Joint 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in a gruelling first-round battle and with it, any chance of a fairytale showdown against rising Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala.

It was Williams' first singles appearance since the 2022 US Open. Despite the early exit, the 44-year-old made clear the occasion meant everything to her.

'I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything,' she said afterwards.

Her singles journey may have ended, but Wimbledon isn't done with her yet — Williams is set to reunite with sister Venus for doubles action on Thursday, 2 July.

Serena Williams Knee Injury Reveal

Read more Naomi Osaka Powers Into Grass-Court Quarter-Finals With 67-Minute Rout, Says She 'Loves the Heat' Naomi Osaka Powers Into Grass-Court Quarter-Finals With 67-Minute Rout, Says She 'Loves the Heat'

However, a reported knee injury could derail the sister act. Serena allegedly incurred the injury during her singles match, according to her agent, Jill Smoller.

Smoller revealed that Williams tweaked her right knee in the first set of her match against Joint. Notably, Williams still went on to win the second set in a tiebreak, 7-6, a detail that complicates the injury timeline, since it remains unclear how much the knee affected her play before she eventually lost the third set. It was allegedly the reason Serena was unable to speak with reporters after her match, with Wimbledon and WTA medical teams excusing her.

Serena's agent went on to say that Williams had been doing well since the alleged injury, and was confident she would be well enough by the time the women's doubles match with Venus Williams comes around.

'She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week,' Smoller said.

The Williams sisters are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon, having won their last title in their most recent appearance together in 2016 — a milestone now riding on Serena's knee holding up. The sisters were scheduled to face the tandem of Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in the first round on Thursday.

All Eyes on Eala-Joint Rematch

With the Serena showdown now off the table, attention turns to the matchup that will decide Eala's next step: a rematch with Joint, the very player who ended Williams' run.

Joint's win over Serena means the American is now out of the draw regardless of Thursday's result, closing off the path that once had Eala potentially crossing paths with Williams later in the tournament. Eala will be out to even the score with Joint. The two players previously met at the Eastbourne Open in Great Britain last year, with the Australian winning in three sets in the final.

However, a lot has changed since then for the 21-year-old Filipina. Eala has arguably been on a roll and is expected to fare better against her Australian opponent.

Eala advanced to the second round after beating Renata Zarazua in two sets, 6-1, 6-2 — the Filipino's first Grand Slam main-draw win as a seeded player.

'I think that I played really well and kept the intensity throughout the whole match, so I'm hoping to keep this momentum going throughout the week,' Eala said after beating Zarazua.

Joint, however, is also entering the rematch with momentum after her stunning win over a returning Serena Williams. The fact that she had already shown she could beat Eala is a further confidence boost.

Regardless of who between Eala and Joint advances, up next for either player would be Iga Swiatek or Karolina Pliskova. The pair will battle for that spot after the third-seeded Pole outlasted Taylor Townsend, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, while Pliskova dispatched Tereza Valentova, 6-3, 6-4.

Eala and Joint face off on Thursday to determine who advances to the next round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Eala, the world No 32, is favoured to win (-275) over world No 87 Joint (+210) to advance, per oddsmakers.