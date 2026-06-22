Rising Filipino tennis player Alex Eala fell short of her Berlin Tennis Open campaign, but her performance was amply rewarded in a breakthrough week on tour. The 21-year-old ended up returning to the WTA Top 30 rankings while also taking home cash prizes worth roughly ₱4 million (£49,573).

According to the latest WTA rankings, Eala now finds herself ranked No. 30, five places higher than her previous rank. That jump allowed her to move ahead of other top tennis players such as Hailey Baptiste, Emma Raducanu, Donna Vekic and Katerina Siniakova, according to the WTA website.

A Brief Look into Eala's Ranking Ascension

Eala's ascension in the rankings is hardly surprising given her performances in Berlin. She took down a couple of higher-ranked players, world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 and No. 8-ranked Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final round, both of which significantly boosted her ranking points total.

Her run came to an abrupt halt, losing to Linda Noskova in straight sets, 6–2, 6–4. Eala briefly fought her way into the second set of that match, winning three consecutive games to lead 4–3. However, Noskova immediately responded to regain control and close out the match in composed fashion.

Read more Alex Eala Stuns World No. 2 Elena Rybakina at Berlin Open After Remarkable 4-1 Comeback Alex Eala Stuns World No. 2 Elena Rybakina at Berlin Open After Remarkable 4-1 Comeback

Noskova booked her ticket into the final where she faced Jessica Pegula. The 21-year-old Czech defeated the world No. 4, 6–4, 4–6, 6–3, on Sunday, 21 June, to claim the title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament after a high-quality three-set contest.

Like Eala, Noskova also saw a boost in the rankings, now ranked No. 10, three notches higher than her previous No. 13 ranking. It was also the first time for the 21-year-old to make it into the Top 10 rankings, marking a significant milestone in her career progression on the WTA Tour.

Although making it to the final at the least would have completed Eala's stellar campaign, the Filipina is hardly complaining. She remained grateful for the opportunity, focusing instead on her next tournaments and continued development at this level.

Eala's Blessings Continue Pouring In

Eala's latest WTA ranking also carried some caveats and implications for her season. For one, that new rank meant that the 21-year-old earned a Wimbledon seeding, making her the first Filipina to get one in the Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era.

It also means that Eala is expected to get a first-round bye for the main tournament that is set to start on Sunday, 29 June, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Last Stop Before Wimbledon

Before Wimbledon, Eala is scheduled to undergo one final tune-up. She is set to participate at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany, where the Filipina will see action in both singles and doubles competition as part of her Wimbledon preparation.

In singles competition, Eala's first opponent will be world No. 24 Elise Mertens of Belgium. Alex will be looking to get some payback on Mertens, the same opponent who defeated and eliminated her from the Madrid Open back in April.

The clash will be the third time for Eala and Mertens. In their head-to-head, the 30-year-old Belgian player has won in their previous encounters. Aside from the Mutua Madrid Open, Mertens also defeated Eala at the 2023 Monastir ITF event in Tunisia.

In doubles competition, Eala will also get another rare opportunity, teaming up with the legendary Venus Williams of the United States. Eala and Williams will play a qualifying duo in Round 1, according to the official draw released by the WTA.

Both were originally scheduled to face Shuko Aoyama of Japan and En-Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei. Unfortunately, Liang was forced to withdraw due to injury. Instead, Eala and Williams will face Catherine Harrison of the United States and Alexandra Osborne of Australia in the qualifying round.