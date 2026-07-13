Interest in Danish model Laila Hasanovic has surged during Wimbledon 2026 after television cameras captured her supporting world number one Jannik Sinner from his player box during the Gentlemen's Singles Final on Sunday, 12 July. Although absent from earlier rounds, Hasanovic has become a familiar face at Sinner's recent tournaments, regularly appearing alongside his family, coaching team and close friends during some of the biggest events on the ATP Tour.

Before becoming Sinner's girlfriend, Hasanovic had already established herself in the fashion industry, reaching the final of the Miss Universe Denmark pageant, working with international brands and later launching her own beauty business. Sinner publicly confirmed their relationship after winning the Vienna Open in October 2025.

Hasanovic established herself in the fashion industry long before she began dating Sinner. She also previously dated Formula One driver Mick Schumacher, building a successful career before becoming part of one of tennis's highest-profile couples.

Early Life and Modelling Career

Hasanovic was born on 8 November 2000 in Denmark to Bosnian parents. As a teenager she spent time in Kentucky as an exchange student before moving to Copenhagen at the age of 19 to pursue modelling full-time.

Reaching the final of the Miss Universe Denmark competition in 2019 helped raise her profile and opened the door to modelling opportunities with leading fashion and beauty brands across Europe.

Since then, Hasanovic has worked with companies including Prada, Armani Beauty and Tommy Hilfiger while appearing in editorial and commercial campaigns. Alongside her modelling career, she has also built a large audience across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, where she shares fashion content and behind-the-scenes glimpses of shoots, travel and major fashion events.

Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Hasanovic has expanded into business by launching her own self-tanning brand, NRD55. The self-tanning brand has since expanded beyond Denmark into Sweden, reflecting Hasanovic's move into business alongside her modelling career.

The venture demonstrates how Hasanovic had already diversified her career and business interests before her relationship with Sinner attracted wider international attention.

How Her Relationship With Sinner Became Public

Before beginning her relationship with Sinner, Hasanovic dated Formula One driver Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. The pair were together for around three years before separating in April 2025.

Rumours linking Hasanovic with Sinner emerged later that year when fans spotted Sinner using Hasanovic's picture as his mobile phone lock screen. The Italian publicly confirmed their relationship after winning the Vienna Open in October 2025. During his victory speech, he thanked his family, friends, team and 'girlfriend', marking the couple's first public acknowledgement.

Hasanovic has regularly been seen supporting Sinner at major tournaments including the ATP Finals, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Italian Open and Wimbledon, where she has frequently watched alongside his family, coaches and close friends.

While her appearances courtside have introduced Hasanovic to a wider sporting audience, her modelling career, business ventures and growing online following were already well established before she and Sinner confirmed their relationship. Her success extends well beyond being known as the girlfriend of the world number one, with an established career in modelling, business and social media.