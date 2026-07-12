Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller were among a string of Hollywood names in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon men's singles final, turning Centre Court into as much a draw for celebrities as for tennis fans. They were joined by Oscar winner Rami Malek, singer Raye and Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour as the tournament reached its climax.

As the championship match unfolded, the Royal Box once again brought together film stars, music figures, royalty and former champions in one of the most closely watched enclosures in sport.

Several Hollywood Names Pack The Royal Box

Leading the celebrity arrivals was Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, who wore a tailored white suit as she took her seat among invited guests. The actress was joined by Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller, while Rami Malek, British singer-songwriter Raye and Anna Wintour also watched from Centre Court.

The Royal Box, which has welcomed invited guests since 1922, overlooks Centre Court and is traditionally reserved for members of the royal family, former champions, dignitaries and selected celebrities. Each year, Wimbledon's final weekend attracts some of the world's best-known faces.

Some more famous faces have entered the Royal Box: Ben Stiller, Rami Malik, Anna Wintour & Nicole Kidman 🍓🎾🌞#Wimbledon#AudreyReports pic.twitter.com/Nndpl1KuMh — Audrey fforbes-Hamilton (@audrey_fforbes) July 12, 2026

Celebrity appearances have become a regular Wimbledon feature, with the Royal Box seen as one of the tournament's most sought-after invitations.

Royals Join Known Stars For Wimbledon Men's Final

Alongside the Hollywood contingent, members of the British royal family were also in attendance. The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, arrived with Prince William and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family received an ovation from spectators before taking their seats for the championship match.

Fashion drew attention as well as the tennis. Kidman's monochrome suit reflected the formal dress code associated with the Royal Box, while Raye wore an all-black outfit. Anna Wintour, a Wimbledon regular, appeared in her signature polished style.

Ben Stiller attended with his wife, actress Christine Taylor, while Dustin Hoffman was accompanied by his wife, Lisa Hoffman. Rami Malek was among the guest list of actors, musicians and public figures invited to the men's final.

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The Royal Box also featured former Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Richard Krajicek and Stan Smith, highlighting the tournament's tradition of honouring legends of the game alongside contemporary celebrities.

Political leaders and international dignitaries were also among the guests, underscoring Wimbledon's global appeal beyond the world of sport.

While the celebrities attracted plenty of attention from photographers, the focus eventually shifted to the court, where the men's singles title was decided before a packed Centre Court audience.

As is customary, the Princess of Wales presented the championship trophy following the match, bringing another memorable Wimbledon fortnight to a close.

With Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Rami Malek, Raye and Anna Wintour all watching from the famous enclosure, this year's Wimbledon final once again proved why the tournament is not only one of the sport's premier events but also one of the most glamorous fixtures on the international social calendar.