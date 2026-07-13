Andrew Castle has admitted he is 'upset' after being told this year's Wimbledon will be his last as the BBC's lead commentator, ending a 23-year run in which his voice became synonymous with the tournament for millions of British viewers. The broadcaster confirmed it is moving its tennis coverage 'in a new direction', removing the 62-year-old from the men's final slot from 2027.

The decision has struck a chord with fans who have grown up hearing Castle call every men's final for more than two decades, including Andy Murray's breakthrough titles and the twilight of Roger Federer's career. Rather than accept a reduced role, Castle has chosen to leave the corporation entirely after the 2026 Championships.

Upset But Not Bleating

In a candid interview with a news publication, Castle said he was told the decision in a 'very respectful' meeting, though he admitted the news had left him shaken. He described the move as the end of what he once called the 'best gig in sports broadcasting'.

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'Am I upset? Yeah, I was upset, and I will stay that way this year, knowing it's my last,' Castle told the newspaper. He added that he had hoped to reach a 25‑year milestone with the BBC in 2027, but accepted that 'all good things come to an end'.

The veteran Wimbledon commentator said he declined an offer to stay on the team in a lesser capacity, explaining he did not want to 'hang around' in a diminished role. 'They did ask me to come back for next year without the final, but I declined,' he told reporters.

According to another British news outlet, BBC director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski confirmed that Castle had decided to quit after being told he was being demoted from the lead commentator position. Kay-Jelski said the corporation had wanted Castle to remain part of the Wimbledon commentary team, but respected his choice to make 2026 his final year.

BBC's Wimbledon Refresh Under Way

The broadcaster has been moving its tennis coverage 'in a new direction', with pressure to modernise its presentation and appeal to younger audiences. According to the Mirror, the All England Club has urged the BBC to refresh its coverage, particularly following Castle's confirmed departure.

A BBC spokesperson said the corporation had hoped Castle would continue at Wimbledon next year, but he had 'chosen to make this his final year'. The statement thanked him for his 'outstanding contributions' leading the commentary team for over two decades.

Castle, who has called every men's Wimbledon final for the BBC for more than 20 years, will still be present courtside when the 2026 Championships begin. The Independent noted that he will remain part of the broadcasting and commentary team for this year's tournament before stepping down entirely.

His long association with the tournament is captured in a 2014 Wimbledon interview, where he discusses commentating on ten BBC finals and his passion for the event. Fans and colleagues have praised his calm, knowledgeable style, which has guided viewers through some of the most memorable moments in modern tennis.

A Familiar Voice Leaves Centre Court

Castle has been one of the most recognisable voices in British tennis, overseeing eras defined by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray's historic victories. He has worked for the BBC for 23 years, with this year's Wimbledon marking his last as lead commentator.

One fan described Castle as an irreplaceable presence in the commentary box and criticised the BBC for allowing him to leave, saying Wimbledon would feel very different without him.

You will be missed Andrew Castle.. what a commentator and shame on the BBC for letting you go. Wimbledon won’t be the same without you. — Gerry_Corley (@GerryCorley) July 12, 2026

Another viewer paid tribute to Castle's dual role as a Wimbledon commentator and news presenter, praising his distinctive southern accent and saying his presence would be deeply missed.

With enormous thanks to Andrew Castle for guiding us through @wimbledon all these years, sometimes when also presenting news on the other side. A brilliant commentator: I loved him. I will miss him. When southern accents on TV reduce, we hail you #bbctennis #bbcwimbledon — BigWatchLover (@BigWatchLover) July 12, 2026

The decision to end his lead role has sparked debate among viewers, many of whom have grown accustomed to his voice during the summer tournament. The Express reported that Castle's departure comes amid a wider push to modernise the BBC's tennis coverage ahead of a new long‑term deal with Wimbledon.

Castle said he would continue to work hard until the end of his final Wimbledon, insisting he would not 'bleat' about the decision. He has spent more than two decades commentating on the sport's biggest matches, including Murray's breakthrough titles.