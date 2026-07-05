Novak Djokovic is still winning at Wimbledon, but the victories are coming at a growing physical cost. After battling past Roman Safiullin to reach the quarter-finals, the 39-year-old Serbian once again confronted a reality even tennis' greatest champions can't escape: age.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner secured his 106th match win at the All England Club, moving ahead of Roger Federer on the men's all-time list. Yet the performance also highlighted the physical challenges now recurring in the later stages of his career.

Chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown to equal Federer's tournament mark, Djokovic remains one of the biggest stories of the Championships. But his recent comments about his body have sparked fresh debate over how much longer he can compete at the top.

A Hard-Fought Milestone

Djokovic's four-set win over Safiullin, 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, sent him into a record ninth straight Wimbledon quarter-final and delivered career win number 106 at the tournament, surpassing Federer.

The match itself was far from easy. Safiullin, a qualifier ranked outside the world's top 100, pushed hard with aggressive baseline play. Djokovic saved set points in a tense opening tie-break before eventually prevailing after more than three hours.

At times, he looked frustrated with his own inconsistency, later admitting the conditions and Safiullin's attacking style made rhythm hard to find. Still, he leaned on precise serving and tactical adjustments to regain control in the fourth set.

The Quote That Reveals His Biggest Opponent

Much of the talk around Djokovic now centres on his physical condition, not his opponents. That conversation intensified after comments he made following last year's Wimbledon run, when he admitted his challenges are no longer just tactical.

'It's just age, the wear and tear of the body,' Djokovic said. 'As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before.'

Those words feel newly relevant this year. Djokovic has dropped sets in multiple matches and hasn't shown the physical dominance that once let him outlast opponents in five-set battles with ease.

Even so, he remains among the last players standing. He's said that when healthy, he still believes he can beat anyone, but has also admitted that best-of-five tennis grows harder to sustain as he nears 40.

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For most of the past two decades, Djokovic reaching the latter stages of a Grand Slam felt inevitable. Now, every deep run feels more precious.

The men's game is increasingly shaped by younger stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, whose athleticism and recovery have raised questions about whether Djokovic can still match them physically over two weeks.

Yet grass remains his best surface outside Melbourne, and his Centre Court experience is unmatched. Even with movement not at its peak, his tennis intelligence and instincts remain elite, which is why opponents still find him so hard to beat. Fans online have marvelled at his ability to keep advancing despite visible wear and tear.

Can Djokovic Still Win Another Grand Slam?

That question now hangs over every major tournament Djokovic enters.

Based on this Wimbledon run, the answer looks like yes, with caveats. His margin for error is shrinking, recovery between matches is harder, and long matches carry more risk than before. But his skill, experience, and mental toughness remain among the strongest in the sport.

His win over Safiullin captured both sides of that equation: another historic milestone, but another reminder of what it now costs his body.