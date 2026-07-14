The majority of sports media has been glued on the World Cup but they didn't let the opportunity to talk to Fátima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025, slip away when they crossed paths with her. The beauty queen was asked to comment on the growing speculation surrounding her love life after being linked by fans to England football star Jude Bellingham.

Bosch addressed the viral rumours for the first time while arriving at an airport, where reporters asked whether there was any truth behind the online buzz. Her candid response has since spread widely across social media, adding to the attention she has received during the World Cup.

Bosch Laughs Off Bellingham Rumours

The 26-year-old was approached by journalists who asked about reports linking her to the 23-year-old Real Madrid star after fans began pairing the two across social media platforms. The video, originally filmed in Spanish and later reposted by several popular accounts, quickly attracted millions of views.

Bosch admitted she was well aware of the speculation. She revealed she had seen numerous Instagram posts 'shipping' her with the England midfielder, a term commonly used by online fans who hope two public figures will begin a romantic relationship.

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Despite the growing interest, Bosch made it clear that there is no relationship between them. The Miss Universe title holder said she 'would have to meet him' before considering anything, adding that a person's character matters far more to her than public perception.

At present, Bosch said the only things she knows about Bellingham are that he is 'handsome' and that he plays football exceptionally well.

The speculation emerged entirely through social media rather than any public interaction between the pair. Neither Bosch nor Bellingham has previously been seen together, and there is no evidence that they have met.

Nevertheless, Bosch's light-hearted comments were widely praised by fans, many of whom described her response as graceful and refreshingly honest.

World Cup's 'Most Beautiful Fan'

Bosch's viral interview comes as as she continues to enjoy unprecedented international traction amid the World Cup. Although the tournament has produced dramatic matches, surprise results and standout performances on the pitch, many fans have also captured attention away from the football.

Supporters from across the world have gone viral throughout the competition, but few have generated as much online engagement as Bosch. Photos and videos showing her passionately supporting Mexico have spread rapidly across X, Instagram and TikTok.

Thousands of users have described her as the 'most beautiful fan' of the tournament, while her appearances in stadiums have regularly trended online. Her popularity has translated into a sharp rise in social media followers, with clips of her celebrations, reactions and interviews attracting millions of views.

The increased visibility has also introduced Bosch to football audiences who were previously unfamiliar with her pageant career.

Meanwhile, Bellingham remains one of the tournament's biggest stars. The England international has been linked to American influencer Ashlyn Castro since the pair reportedly began interacting on Instagram towards the end of 2024. Neither has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, though.