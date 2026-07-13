Jannik Sinner completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in modern tennis on Sunday, coming back from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev and retain his Wimbledon title — just 45 days after suffering the worst defeat of his career at the French Open.

The Italian world No. 1 sank to the grass and buried his face in his hands as six weeks of doubt, whispered questions and private torment finally broke free.

The criticism was simple and it was pointed: a top seed who had been unbeaten through every clay and hard-court Masters 1000 of the season had thrown away a two-set lead to a player he was expected to beat comfortably.

Sunday's win did not just retain a title. It was the direct answer to that one damaging result.

From Roland Garros Ruin to Wimbledon Redemption

The scale of that earlier collapse still beggars belief. Two sets up against the unheralded Manuel Cerundolo in the second round at Roland Garros, Sinner surrendered the match in five, becoming the first top seed to exit the tournament that early since 2000.

It cost him a shot at the career Grand Slam and, more damagingly, punctured the sense that he was simply unbeatable on any surface. Sinner admitted the defeat left him drained and searching for answers.

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Rather than retreat from the moment, Sinner arrived at the All England Club nearly a fortnight early, treating the tournament as a deliberate rebuild of both body and belief rather than a straightforward title defence.

The early signs suggested the rebuild would not be simple. His first-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic ran to five sets and three and a half hours, and it was not a clean survival — Sinner suffered a heavy fall that left him with a bloodied toenail.

Had he lost that match, the redemption story would have ended before it began. It stands as the moment the Wimbledon campaign came closest to unravelling.

Instead, it became the turning point. From Kecmanovic onward, Sinner dropped only one further set across the entire tournament, including a semi-final where he did not merely beat Novak Djokovic but dismantled him so comprehensively that Djokovic conceded afterwards he had simply been outclassed.

Sinner Ends Zverev's Resistance in a Wimbledon Classic

Sinner arrived at the final with history firmly on his side, having won all nine previous meetings with Zverev and not dropped so much as a set or a service game against the German across their last seven encounters.

Yet Zverev, freshly crowned champion in Paris, matched Sinner blow for blow through two tight tiebreak sets across almost two hours of tennis.

Then came the moment that decided the match. Midway through the third set, Zverev slipped awkwardly chasing down a ball and appeared to injure his knee. He continued, but visibly compromised, his movement noticeably restricted for the remainder of the contest.

Sinner broke serve immediately afterwards, seizing the set and never allowing Zverev back into the match. He closed out a three-hour, 46-minute epic 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

The win made him a five-time Grand Slam champion, and the first man since Rafael Nadal's 2011 French Open triumph to win a major after needing five sets to survive his opening match — a statistical echo of just how far he had travelled since that difficult first round.

'We put in a lot of workdays in Monaco, very, very long. Definitely sacrificing a lot of my time and everything to be in this position. Having this achievement, it means a lot to me. Yeah, it was an amazing day today,' Sinner said afterwards.

Zverev, gracious in defeat, joked that he was growing weary of losing to his rival, having now been beaten by Sinner ten times in a row.

For his part, Sinner chose perspective over triumphalism, reflecting simply that reaching a Grand Slam final is a rare privilege, whatever the result.

For Sinner and his coaching team, including Darren Cahill, the victory carried significance well beyond the record books. Six weeks earlier, his season had been defined by a single catastrophic afternoon in Paris.

Now it is defined by how he answered it. Paris, it turns out, was the aberration. Wimbledon is the correction.