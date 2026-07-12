Alexander Sorloth's failure to release Erling Haaland on a first-half counter-attack has become the defining image of Norway's 2-1 2026 World Cup quarter-final defeat by England in Miami. With Norway leading 1-0, the missed pass left Haaland visibly frustrated and turned a single counter-attack into one of the most replayed moments of their World Cup exit.

The chance came in the 44th minute, when Norway broke forward with Haaland free to Sorloth's left and England scrambling to recover. Instead of playing the simple ball, Sorloth delayed, and England later completed their comeback through Jude Bellingham's brace in a match that ended 2-1 after extra time.

Norway vs England Turns On One Break

Norway arrived in Miami on the back of a landmark World Cup run, having stunned Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 thanks to two late goals from Erling Haaland. That result put them into a first 2026 World Cup quarter-final, setting up a tie against an England team with recent experience of going deep in major tournaments.

It was in that context that the missed counter-attack against England took on such weight. Coverage from outlets highlighted a first-half break where Sorloth chose not to release Haaland on his left, describing it as a chance for Norway to go 2-0 up and potentially put a tight quarter-final further in their favour.

This angle of Alexander Sørloth not passing the ball to Erling Haaland which could have put Norway ahead by 2-0 against England. Haaland looked visibly frustrated.



Norway are a team with mostly mediocre players, being carried through their games by the world's best striker.… pic.twitter.com/pbCcVzWZgd — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 12, 2026

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Reports noted that Haaland appeared visibly frustrated as the chance slipped away, and that the move ended in a tame effort that did not really test Jordan Pickford. The moment loomed larger once England equalised before half-time and then went on to win 2-1 after extra time.

Rediff's match report said Norway's lead through Andreas Schjelderup was cancelled out by Jude Bellingham just before the break, before the England midfielder scored again early in extra time to secure a 2-1 victory. Subsequent analysis suggested that, given Norway's advantage and the chances they created, they would feel they had let a rare opportunity slip away.

Sorloth and Haaland Under Scrutiny

Because Haaland had been central to Norway's run to the quarter-finals, the decision not to find him in space drew immediate criticism. Reporting from outlets relayed that many online commentators called Sorloth 'stupid', 'an idiot' and 'selfish', and suggested that his World Cup would be remembered for the choice not to pass to Haaland.

Self centered player - not a team player - he who deserves to be sent home. pic.twitter.com/ZsuD86AxP1 — Cleveland (@Xiotulla) July 12, 2026

That reaction has helped make the episode one of the most replayed and discussed moments of the World Cup so far, especially among viewers who saw Norway as a genuine dark horse after they knocked out Brazil. ESPN's coverage of the Brazil victory highlighted Haaland's brace and described Norway's progress as a landmark step, which in turn made the subsequent defeat to England feel especially abrupt.

The contrast with the Brazil win has sharpened the scrutiny on both forwards. Only days earlier, Haaland had been the central figure in Norway's progress, while Sorloth operated more as a supporting forward in an attack largely geared towards supplying the Manchester City striker.

Fallout After the Exit

The quarter-final has shifted from a standard knockout defeat to a wider story about decision-making under pressure. Sorloth's choice, Haaland's visible reaction and England's recovery have formed a sequence that has dominated much of the post-match discussion, often more than the 2-1 scoreline itself.

The scenes among Norway's supporters told their own story: faces etched with disbelief, hands on heads, and a feeling that history had slipped through their fingers.

Clips of the move have circulated widely on social media and YouTube, where slowed-down footage shows the space Haaland appeared to have as Sorloth advanced towards the England box. Comment threads under those videos are filled with debate over whether Sorloth had enough time to see the pass and whether the decision reflected nerves, misjudgement or simply a split-second call that went wrong.

For Norway, the broader picture remains positive despite the disappointment, with the team reaching a stage of the tournament that many did not expect them to reach. Yet the image that is likely to linger is a simple one: Sorloth on the ball, Haaland apparently unmarked, and the pass that never came.