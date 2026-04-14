Meghan Markle has reportedly imposed a 'digital roll-call' on Prince Harry ahead of their high-stakes visit to Australia next week.

Reports suggest the Duchess has ordered strict night-time curfews and mandatory FaceTime check-ins to prevent further public embarrassment.

Meghan, 44, plans to promote her new lifestyle brand, As Ever. Harry, 41, intends to reunite with former army colleagues he met during a 2015 stint in the country. However, sources claim Meghan is 'adamant' that Harry remains on a tight leash to protect their fragile public image.

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The news came after a messy few weeks for the Sussexes' post‑royal project. Professionally, Meghan's ambitions took a hit last month when it emerged that Netflix had officially cut ties with As Ever, the show she had been developing with the streaming giant. Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, once viewed as an ally, was also reported to have removed her from social media, a neat, if brutal, punctuation mark on that particular partnership.

Shortly afterwards, historical messages sent by Prince Harry to journalist Charlotte Griffiths were aired in court and then splashed across the papers. The texts, exchanged between December 2011 and January 2012, showed the then‑single prince calling Griffiths 'sugar' and referring to 'movie snuggles,' while she nicknamed him 'Mr Mischief.' In isolation, they were tame enough. In the middle of a long‑running war with the British press, and with Meghan trading on a carefully polished brand, they were excruciating.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Juggle Australia And Image Control

The Australian visit is being framed by the couple's camp as a reset. Meghan has filed to trademark her new lifestyle venture there and is booked to speak at a ticketed women's wellness festival. According to an insider, it is anything but. Meghan is said to be 'adamant' that Harry sticks to what is described as a 'tight leash' while they are in Australia, especially when it comes to socialising.

'It's not that she doesn't trust him when it comes to their marriage,' the source says. 'What worries her more is him embarrassing himself and her in the process. There's no telling what could happen if he ends up in the wrong situation around the wrong people.'

The same insider points squarely to Harry's long‑public history of misjudgement once alcohol is involved. Harry has never exactly hidden it. In his memoir Spare, he wrote about losing his virginity in a field behind a pub to an 'older lady' in 2001. That story later exploded again when the woman, now working as a digger driver, gave her own account and cheerfully complimented his 'peachy bum.' A decade on, there were the infamous Las Vegas strip‑poker photos.

It can be recalled that Meghan's early twenties looked very different. While Harry was stacking up headlines, she was landing her first TV role on General Hospital and polishing her image as a young activist, having written to an advertising agency at age 11 about sexist messaging. The contrast is not subtle, and the idea that she now has to police the old Harry rather than bask in the new one clearly grates.

Flirty Texts, FaceTime Curfews And 'Firm Boundaries'

Nothing in the recent texting saga suggests Harry has strayed since meeting Meghan, and he told the court he cut off contact with Griffiths as soon as he realised she was a journalist, saying, 'That was that.' But the messages have dragged an earlier version of him back into the spotlight, and, according to the source, only hardened Meghan's resolve.

'Those old flirty messages of his that have just been dragged back into the spotlight have only made her more certain she's right to be keeping watch over him,' the insider claims. 'It might sound like she's paranoid and nagging him, but in her view, she's simply looking out for their common good because they can't afford even the smallest slip-up. If he goes down, then so does she.'

Part of that 'watch' appears to involve what sounds like old‑fashioned spousal choreography. The insider says Meghan is 'fine' with Harry seeing his Australian mates as long as the reunion stays within clearly mapped limits.

'He's going to want to have a night out with his friends when they're in Australia,' the source says. 'She's fine with that as long as it's limited to a civilised dinner and a glass or two of wine, but she's adamant that anything more is a recipe for disaster. She wants him home at a reasonable hour with her.'

The same expectations reportedly extend to Harry's solo trips back to the UK. When he is in London, the insider says, a FaceTime call once he gets home at night is 'something she expects,' a kind of digital roll‑call rather than a romantic goodnight.

What may have stung Meghan most about the Griffiths messages was not the content but the tone. Harry initially introduced himself as 'H' in the texts, the same nickname Meghan has used for him in public interviews, apparently believing it to be uniquely theirs. It is the sort of small detail that rankles, even when the timeline makes it clear he was single.

According to the source, Meghan sees all of this through one hard lens: risk. With As Ever gone and her new lifestyle brand not yet fully launched, there is a sense that the next phase of their public life is delicately balanced.

'One mistake could tarnish their reputation in an instant, and who knows what the fallout could be,' the insider says. 'She's not trying to cut him off from his circle of friends, but she is very clear that any sort of socialising, especially at night, has to happen in a very controlled environment. There's just too much at stake for him to be mixing with anyone that hasn't been fully vetted.'

Harry, the source added, 'claims he understands where she's coming from and for the most part, he toes the line and does what she asks, but of course, there is a big part of him that finds it pretty stifling, regardless of whether she's right. It's something they're doing their best to navigate, but it's tricky, to say the least.'