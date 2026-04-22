Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's beachside displays of affection in Malibu in April 2026 were a 'fake scene' staged for cameras rather than evidence of a real romance, according to a body language expert who analysed the photographs. The assessment, from UK-based analyst Inbaal Honigman, argues that the pair's touch, eye contact and overall behaviour point to a carefully managed showmance rather than a spontaneous relationship moment.

Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, have spent recent months edging a rumoured relationship into public view without formally confirming it. The pair were first linked in February, kept things largely private, then aappeared together at the 2026 Super Bowl later that month. On 16 April, Kardashian went 'Instagram official' of sorts by posting a photo of herself sitting on the Formula 1 star's lap, with his face hidden but his tattooed hands clearly visible.

A week later, paparazzi photographed them in the sea off Malibu, splashing, laughing and embracing in what appeared, at first glance, to be the straightforward debut of a new celebrity couple. To others, the images looked unusually polished.

Why The PDA Appeared Carefully Staged

Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.org and quoted by OK! Magazine, was blunt in her assessment. In her view, the beach photographs 'display a showmance, not a romance', a performance designed for attention rather than a candid moment of intimacy.

She argued that once the setting is stripped away, the underlying signals do not support the romantic narrative. 'Their body language, facial expressions and the way they relate to one another are not genuine, warm or loving, but casual, friendly and giggly,' she said. 'The pair frolic on the beach like a couple of best friends working together, there is no passion or attraction detected.'

That suggestion of them 'working together' is central to her interpretation. Honigman argued that the scene looked curated rather than spontaneous. 'Framing this as a date is incorrect, this is a fake scene that is created for photos and likes,' she said.

One widely shared image shows Hamilton's hand resting on Kardashian's backside, the kind of shot tabloids often treat as proof of chemistry. Honigman was unconvinced.

'Firstly, his hand is resting casually on her bottom. Lewis isn't grabbing Kim's cheek passionately, nor is he stroking it lovingly,' she said. 'He's simply posing with it like a trophy.'

She also described the moment as 'one-sided', noting that Kardashian did not appear to physically reciprocate in the same frame.

Eye Contact, Towels And The Case For A 'Fake Scene'

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BBeyond the more obviously photogenic shots, Honigman focused on what she saw in the quieter moments between poses. She argued that this was where the lack of romantic connection became more apparent.

One example was a scene of the pair drying off after their swim in matching towels. To some viewers, it may have looked like a relaxed couple moment. Honigman said it suggested something else.

She pointed to the distance between them. 'Each of them is taking the space to dry off alone, without helping each other or checking in with one another,' she said. Her argument was that a genuine couple would usually show smaller, more natural gestures of intimacy, while these images showed two people simply occupying the same frame.

The hugs did not persuade her either. Honigman said their embrace, and other interactions caught on camera, communicated 'friendship' rather than romance or passion.

Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton were spotted on a beach in Malibu pic.twitter.com/EGqiZEdejw — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 21, 2026

Her sharpest observation centred on eye contact. 'There's very little eye contact present in any of the photos,' she said. 'The pair are seen side by side, looking in the same direction, not really giving each other their undivided attention. Kim and Lewis are spotted shoulder-to-shoulder like friends or colleagues, not like lovers.'

In her reading, they were sharing a setting rather than each other. She did, however, say the smiles appeared genuine. 'They're having fun together, their smiles are genuine and are enjoying each other's company, but if there was no photographer there, they would not be there.'

That final line captures the core of Honigman's argument. Whatever the private reality of the relationship, she believes the public beach scenes were staged to be seen and shared.

Kardashian and Hamilton have not publicly commented on her analysis, nor have they clearly defined their relationship beyond Kardashian's Instagram post. Without their account, the claim that the pair were performing for cameras remains an interpretation based on one expert's reading of images rather than confirmed fact.