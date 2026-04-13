Democratic representative from California Eric Swalwell, who was once the projected frontrunner in the race to become the next Governor of California, has officially suspended his campaign.

The announcement comes after the weekend of intense scandals involving multiple sexual misconduct, including rape, and a federal investigation into the illegal employment of their Brazilian nanny – violating immigration laws.

Swalwell Suspends His Governor Run Amid Allegations

On Sunday, 12 April, Rep Swalwell announced that he is officially suspending his campaign for California governor after several women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct. On top of it, he is also under investigation for violating immigration laws.

In a statement he shared on X, the Democratic congressman wrote:

'I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign.'

I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Over the weekend, the Democratic representative faced serious allegations after the San Francisco Chronicle published a 'bombshell' report on Friday, 10 April, detailing accusations from a former staff member. She alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice—once in 2019 and again in 2024—while she was too intoxicated to consent

That evening, CNN also released an exclusive report about three additional women who came forward, accusing the congressman of sending unsolicited nude photographs and explicit messages.

The sexual misconduct allegations have shifted from political gossip to a criminal matter as the Manhattan District Attorney's office has confirmed it is opening an investigation into the claims.

According to a report by The Guardian, these accusations have prompted even his closest allies to distance themselves. Senator Adam Schiff, a long-time supporter, rescinded his endorsement over the weekend, describing the situation as untenable for a public servant seeking the state's highest office.

Read more Eric Swalwell Wife, Family: Inside the Private Life of the Democrat Facing Sexual Assault Allegations Eric Swalwell Wife, Family: Inside the Private Life of the Democrat Facing Sexual Assault Allegations

Violations of Immigration Law

Aside from the sexual allegations Swalwell is facing, a fresh probe by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is also underway. Federal authorities are investigating whether Swalwell and his wife, Brittany Watts Swalwell, violated immigration laws by employing a Brazilian nanny, Amanda Barbosa, 33, without legal work authorisation, The Guardian reported.

The complaint alleges that Barbosa's J-1 visa expired in December 2022, yet she remained a live-in nanny for the family through 2023 and 2024. The Post reported that Barbosa received approximately £35,000 ($47,000) in campaign funds in 2022. He also allegedly began the process of sponsoring her for a green card.

Swalwell Denies the Allegations

Swalwell remains defiant regarding the veracity of the claims, calling it 'flat false.' In a video statement, the representative apologised to his family for 'mistakes in judgment.'

The congressman characterised the sexual misconduct and immigration allegations as a coordinated political hit. This is after the allegations came on the 'eve of an election where I have been the front-runner candidate for governor in California,' he said.

'These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have,' Swalwell said.

He maintained that his twenty-year record as a prosecutor and congressman would eventually clear his name, even as he retreats from the 2026 race. Swalwell's attorney has threatened to sue one of his accusers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Congress Expulsion Looms

On top of the allegations, his withdrawal from his bid for the governor's seat and, now, his seat in the House of Representatives are in jeopardy as momentum for a vote on expulsion is building.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna has indicated she will force a vote as early as midweek. Fellow Democrats have also turned. Representative Ro Khanna told the media that the alleged behaviour was 'sick and disgusting' and that 'there need to be consequences.'

Representatives Byron Donalds, Pramila Jayapal, Eugene Vindman of Virginia, and Jared Huffman also share the same sentiments.