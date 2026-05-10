A Singapore anime convention has sparked online controversy after a viral altercation involving internet personality Amos Yee and a cosplayer dressed as Yuji Itadori triggered confusion and fast-spreading speculation across social media.

The incident, captured on multiple mobile phones and widely shared online, shows a brief physical confrontation outside a major anime event venue in Singapore. The footage quickly circulated, fuelling early speculation and fragmented accounts of what had taken place.

Police later confirmed that a teenage cosplayer was detained following the incident on suspicion of public nuisance and possible assault-related offences. Investigations into the circumstances of the confrontation are ongoing.

As reported by Malay Mail, Singapore police confirmed the arrest of a teen cosplayer in connection with the incident at the anime convention, with authorities continuing to examine the events leading up to the altercation.

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Who Is Amos Yee?

Amos Yee first came to prominence in Singapore in 2015 as a teenage blogger and YouTuber after posting controversial videos criticising the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and religious institutions.

His content triggered widespread backlash and led to multiple arrests under Singapore's laws relating to religion, obscenity and public order.

Yee later left Singapore and was granted asylum in the United States, a case that drew international attention and debate over free speech and political expression.

His public profile shifted again after he was convicted in the United States on child-related sexual offences. He was later deported back to Singapore in 2026.

Since his return, Yee has remained a polarising figure, frequently resurfacing in online discussions linked to his legal history and previous activism.

What Happened At The Anime Convention?

The incident occurred near a large-scale anime convention in Singapore over the weekend, where attendees witnessed a sudden altercation between Yee and a teenager dressed as Yuji Itadori from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen.

Video clips circulating online show a fast-moving scuffle before bystanders intervened and security staff stepped in. The exact trigger for the confrontation has not been officially confirmed.

Why The Incident Went Viral

The footage spread rapidly online after clips emerged showing the confrontation involving Amos Yee and a cosplayer dressed as Yuji Itadori outside a major anime convention in Singapore.

The combination of a controversial public figure and a popular anime character helped drive attention online, with users quickly reposting and reacting to the clips.

Early posts triggered confusion over what had happened, with fragmented information circulating before details were clarified by authorities.

Police Response And Online Reaction

Authorities have confirmed that a teenage cosplayer was detained following the incident, with investigations ongoing. Event organisers have not released detailed statements but are understood to be reviewing security arrangements at the venue.

The incident also triggered widespread online reaction, with TikTok users posting comments reflecting confusion, humour and criticism, including: 'Why r people saying yay what did he do', 'His voice sounds annoying', 'More motivated to watch Jujutsu Kaisen lol', and 'So he did nothing and they attacked him', while anime fans also discussed the unusual real-world attention surrounding a character from Jujutsu Kaisen as the footage continued to circulate.