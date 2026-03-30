A TikTok creator known as Markosbits is facing growing scrutiny after posting a viral video that allegedly shows a $1,000 (roughly £758) retail receipt linked to an individual identified online as Erika Kirk.

​The clip, which has circulated widely across TikTok and other platforms, has prompted questions about authenticity, privacy, and whether the situation could expose both the creator and the brand, Alo Yoga, to potential legal risk.

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​ Viral Post Sparks Questions​

The controversy began when Markosbits shared a video displaying what was presented as a high-value Alo Yoga purchase. The receipt, which has not been independently verified, was attributed in the video to 'Erika Kirk,' a claim that quickly gained traction online.

​According to coverage from Fox News, the TikToker claimed that the alleged purchase was made the day after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated, a detail that contributed to the video's virality. The timing has not been independently verified, and no official confirmation exists linking the receipt to any real transaction.

​However, key details remain unclear. There has been no official confirmation from Alo Yoga, and no verified evidence has established that the receipt belongs to a real customer. As a result, the authenticity of the document and the claims surrounding it remain unproven.

​Timeline of Events

After the video was posted, it began circulating widely on TikTok and other platforms, with users analysing the receipt and speculating about the identity of the person named. Some posts claimed, without verification, that the receipt may have been obtained through internal access to customer data, though this has not been substantiated.

🚨 ALO EMPLOYEE LEAKS RECEIPT — CLAIMS ERIKA KIRK WENT ON A $1,043 SHOPPING SPREE JUST HOURS AFTER CHARLIE KIRK WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD



A man on camera claims he received an email from someone saying they work at Alo… and what they allegedly found is now going viral.



According to… pic.twitter.com/kRHsLpaVzh — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 17, 2026

​As engagement grew, the narrative shifted. What began as a viral post turned into a broader discussion about whether the content exposed private information or misrepresented an individual. Alo Yoga has not publicly addressed the claims at the time of writing, and the origins of the receipt remain unclear.​

Legal Questions Around Privacy and Defamation

​The situation raises potential legal concerns on two fronts: privacy and defamation.

​If the receipt is genuine and contains identifiable customer information, its public distribution could raise data protection and privacy issues. On the other hand, if the claims attached to it are inaccurate or misleading, the creator could face questions around reputational harm and defamation.

​IBTimes UK have reached out to lawyers specialising in media and defamation law, as well as privacy and data protection experts, to assess the potential liability associated with sharing unverified claims and the risks tied to possible customer data exposure.

​ Potential Exposure for Alo Yoga

For Alo Yoga, any legal exposure would depend on whether the receipt is found authentic and how it was obtained. Unverified claims circulating online suggest the possibility of internal access to customer information, but there is currently no confirmed evidence of a data breach or wrongdoing by the company.

🚨 UPDATE: Erika Kirk’s “GRIEF SHOPPING" Just Got Weirder — IN-STORE Spree in SLC the MORNING AFTER Charlie’s Assassination 😱🛍️



Yesterday we dropped the $1,043.30 Alo receipt bombshell (Sept 11, 2025 — <24 hrs after Charlie pronounced dead at 4PM on Sept 10). Critics said… https://t.co/L5yErUEwcB pic.twitter.com/qgEkxDfRjX — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 18, 2026

At the same time, there is currently no verified evidence that any data breach or internal leak has occurred. More broadly, legal experts note that sharing unverified or misleading claims online, particularly those that could harm and individual or business, may expose parties to defamation risk if the information proves false, according to Legally Logically.