Olivia Munn faced one of the most challenging moments of her life after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, her husband, John Mulaney, was with her every step of the way.

During a recent interview, Munn detailed what it was like learning about the illness without experiencing any symptoms. The actress also shared how her husband's comedic instincts helped ease her fears during such a difficult time.

Olivia Munn Grateful to John Mulaney Following Cancer Diagnosis

Mulaney, a stand-up comedian, helped ease his wife's burden by bringing humour to her most difficult moments. He was also present during all of Munn's medical appointments and check-ups, which meant a great deal to the actress.

'There's no better person in the world to me than my husband. He is-- I mean, you've met him. He wanted to come to every single doctor's appointment. He had his little notebook. You know? And he's got his notebook that he writes all of his ideas for jokes and anything that comes to him through the day... You know, having the humor to go through it and having someone who's so funny, it really– it just lightens everything,' Munn said on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'

Munn and Mulaney have two children together — Malcolm, 4, and Mei Mei, who will turn 2 in the autumn. The actress said that thinking about the possibility of dying made her appreciate living for the small moments.

'I'm so lucky that I'm in this chaos, and that I haven't slept in a few days, and that I'm exhausted. It's a true privilege to just be alive in the world,' she said.

Olivia Munn's Health Struggles

Munn first shared her cancer diagnosis in 2023. She said she had taken a Lifetime Risk Assessment test, a free online questionnaire that helps determine how high-risk a person is for developing breast cancer. Munn's risk score came in at 37.3 per cent; anything above 20 per cent is considered high.

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The actress decided to undergo a double mastectomy, a partial hysterectomy, and an ovariectomy. Her risk score has since dropped to zero. Munn has spoken openly about her gratitude for her recovery and for the life she continues to build with her family.

Last year, Mulaney spoke about his wife's cancer diagnosis, describing the experience of watching its effects on someone he loves as unfathomable. 'And seeing so many women, publicly and privately, come to her that they discovered how high their risk was because of that. It's astonishing. I have this feeling a lot of times, I go, 'I can't believe I know this person, let alone am married to her,'' he said.

How Munn and Mulaney First Met

Munn and Mulaney have known each other for over a decade, but they only began dating in 2021, shortly after Mulaney's divorce from Anna Marie Tendler. Since then, the couple has been inseparable. During an earlier interview, Munn admitted that she immediately became absorbed in conversation with Mulaney the moment they met.

At the time, Munn kept approaching Mulaney throughout the evening to check if he was enjoying himself. She was aware that he was married and had even considered inviting the couple to dinner at her home. She emailed Mulaney at one point, but he never replied. Neither could have anticipated that years later, they would be married.