Despite recently confirming they were still together, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco remain firmly in the spotlight as fresh Instagram unfollow rumours reignite intense public interest in their relationship.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Spark Fresh Split Speculation Online

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have become one of the most searched celebrity topics after fans claimed the engaged couple may have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking intense breakup rumours across social media.

The alleged move quickly gained traction on TikTok, X and Reddit, where users began sharing screenshots and theories about the status of the pair's relationship. Searches for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco breakup rumours and Selena Gomez Instagram unfollow surged as curiosity spread.

Neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has publicly commented on the speculation, and there is currently no verified evidence that the couple have separated.

Gomez and Blanco Instagram Activity Fuels Fan Theories

Celebrity relationships are often placed under a microscope, and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are no exception. Fans frequently monitor follows, likes and comments for clues, especially when a couple is as high-profile as Gomez and Blanco.

This week, users claimed the pair no longer appeared in each other's following lists, leading many to assume trouble behind the scenes. However, Instagram follow lists can sometimes change because of glitches, search issues or temporary account settings.

Relationship Timeline Keeps Fans Invested

Selena Gomez first confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in late 2023, surprising many fans who had not realised the pair were dating.

The romance soon became one of the entertainment world's most talked-about relationships. In December 2024, Gomez revealed the couple were engaged, sending fans into celebration and making headlines worldwide.

Since then, every public appearance, social media post and interview involving Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco has attracted major interest, helping explain why the latest rumours spread so quickly.

TikTok Drives Global Attention

Much of the recent attention appears to have been amplified by TikTok creators and fan accounts discussing the alleged unfollow.

According to TikTok content creator, users have been debating whether the reported social media change points to deeper issues in the relationship. Videos discussing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have since gained rapid traction.

No Official Confirmation Of A Breakup

Despite the growing online frenzy, there has been no confirmation that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have ended their relationship.

The couple have faced repeated rumours in recent months, many of which were later dismissed or faded without evidence. That has led some fans to urge caution before assuming the latest claims are true.

Until either Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco addresses the situation directly, the alleged Instagram unfollow should be treated as unverified social media chatter.

Why The Story Is Trending Now

Selena Gomez remains one of the world's most followed celebrities, while Benny Blanco's profile has grown significantly since their relationship became public. Together, they attract enormous online attention.

Even minor changes to their social media activity are enough to spark headlines and fuel viral debate online. For now, searches for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco breakup rumours continue to dominate trending lists, although there has been no official indication that the couple have separated.