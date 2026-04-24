Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly weathering a 'testing period' in their marriage as 2026 approaches, with sources claiming the couple are struggling to balance clashing careers and lifestyles while insisting divorce is not on the table.

Interest in Shelton and Stefani's relationship surged again after fans noticed they had not appeared together on a red carpet since March 2025, shortly before he released Hangin' On, their duet about a couple 'breaking up but still trying to stay together.' At the time, Shelton stressed in an interview with Access Hollywood that the track was not autobiographical, adding a cautious 'I hope.' But as the public displays of affection that once defined their romance quietened on social media, speculation about what was going on behind the scenes only intensified.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani And A Carefully Planned 'Reset'

Shelton, 49, publicly dismissed rumours of a split in January, saying on Country Countdown USA that he can no longer 'believe anything anymore that I see on the internet,' as reported by People. Behind closed doors, however, an insider told Star the pair had privately acknowledged they had 'really drifted and became disconnected.' That same source said the couple drew up a five-point plan to pull themselves back together, including staying in the same postcode more often, making date nights non-negotiable and being more deliberate about work so they were not constantly tugged in opposite directions.

It was described as a 'very deliberate reset,' an attempt to slow the spin of two high-octane careers long enough to salvage the quieter bits of their life that, by all accounts, they both value. There were encouraging signs. On Valentine's Day, the couple returned to familiar territory, posting affectionate tributes on Instagram. Stefani called him 'my favourite cowboy.' He replied in kind, hailing his 'pretty girl.'

That brief burst of public warmth, however, has given way to a new round of worry as both artists gear up for demanding stints in Las Vegas from May. Stefani, 56, is deep in preparations for an 18-date residency with No Doubt at the Sphere, while Shelton is heading back to Caesars Palace after a successful run earlier in the year.

'It's no secret they've faced some serious challenges throughout the marriage, and lately it's been another testing period because Gwen in particular has been so busy,' the insider said. Shelton may be rehearsing too, but, as the source put it, he is 'far happier puttering around on his ranch and enjoying his life in Oklahoma.'

Busy Careers, Separate Paths For Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Those close to Shelton and Stefani are said to be uneasy about the distance creeping in again, both literal and emotional. 'Their careers are still pulling them in different directions, for sure,' the insider explained. FaceTime calls, texts and photo swaps have become their way of bridging gaps in the diary.

Being booked in the same city is no guarantee of closeness. Their overlapping Las Vegas runs may actually underline the divide. 'There's no way they'll get much if any quality time together,' noting that each will arrive with a separate agenda, separate teams, separate pressures. For Stefani, those pressures are substantial. Her residency will make her the first female performer to headline the Sphere, a $2.3 billion LED-clad arena, and she has reportedly been rehearsing 'nonstop.'

That intensity has sharpened long-standing differences between the California pop star and the Oklahoma country singer she once described to Rolling Stone as her polar opposite. 'I'm like, makeup girl,' she said, half-joking. Shelton, by contrast, told Forbes he craves a simpler rhythm of fishing, hunting and missed calls. 'I don't even care if I miss [a business] opportunity by not responding to a text or a phone call,' he said of his life on the ranch. 'It's really the only way I can maintain some sanity.'

Stefani reportedly travels back to their Tishomingo, Oklahoma base whenever she can. Shelton, the insider claimed, understands that she needs the work 'for her soul as well as her career,' but still 'misses Gwen terribly when she's not around' and can become jealous at the idea of her spending time with others while he is alone.

Blake Shelton explained that he and Gwen Stefani, who tied the knot in 2021, are building out a large garden on their farm in Oklahoma. https://t.co/Y4wglG4Etu pic.twitter.com/6f4P3yWNxq — E! News (@enews) March 5, 2026

Different Playbooks For Conflict

Underneath the diary clashes lies a clash of temperament. According to the Star source, Stefani has pushed for therapy, arguing that a neutral professional might help them untangle hurt feelings before they harden into something worse. Shelton is said to have 'appreciated the sentiment' but ultimately balked, preferring to 'solve problems the old-fashioned way, by communicating with each other.'

They met as coaches on The Voice while both were reeling from divorce, his from country star Miranda Lambert and hers from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. Stefani told People in 2024 that she initially tried to keep Shelton at arm's length, insisting they should not even text.

He persisted. A songwriting session turned into their 2016 duet Go Ahead and Break My Heart and, slowly, the walls came down. Stefani would later describe Shelton as a 'miracle' in her life, while he once told Billboard 'Gwen saved my life.' They married in 2021, blending families and fortunes, and by 2022 Shelton was describing the relationship to People as 'the easiest thing I've ever been a part of.'

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He also signalled a shift away from relentless work, announcing his departure from The Voice because he did not want to miss the milestones of Stefani's sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. 'This isn't about me anymore and never will be again,' he said at the time. The Star source noted that for the next two years he effectively placed his career on the back burner, telling friends he was 'putting our family first.'

Now, with both careers back in high gear, the fear again, according to that unnamed insider is that they may not reach their fifth wedding anniversary in July, just weeks after Shelton's 50th birthday. Shelton is 'adamant that divorce is never going to be an option,' scarred by what he went through with Lambert and determined not to replay that 'lowest time' of his life.

Nothing about a potential split has been confirmed by either Shelton or Stefani, and the claims from anonymous sources should be taken with a grain of salt. What is clear, at least from their own past comments, is that they consider the marriage worth fighting for, even if, as one source put it, 'patching up and pushing problems down the road' will not be enough for much longer.