Busted co-founder and frontman James Bourne has sent shockwaves through the music community after revealing he is preparing for 'major surgery' intended to extend his life.

The 42-year-old musician, who has been largely absent from the public eye for over six months, broke his social media hiatus this week to provide a sobering yet hopeful update on a health battle that has kept him off the stage since late last year.

The singer's announcement comes after he was forced to make a devastating last-minute withdrawal from the highly anticipated 'Busted vs McFly' tour in September 2025 after he disclosed that he was 'not in good enough health to play these shows.'

James Bourne's Illness and His Sudden Exit

In September 2025, Bourne made a devastating decision to step out of the spotlight a day before their most-awaited 'VS Tour,' which was set to launch in Birmingham.

Bourn told fans that he will not be on tour due to a health condition that he did not disclose. He noted that the decision was unanimous between himself, management, and his bandmates Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis that Bourne 'should focus on the medical stuff for now.'

'The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin, I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows,' he wrote on Instagram.

At the time, Bourne admitted, 'There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition,' leading to months of speculation from a worried fan base.

'I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It's still going to be an amazing show and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible,' he said.

During the tour, his younger brother, Chris Bourne, stepped in to cover his parts. Willis told tour audiences, 'our best friend is not here tonight,' and that playing without Bourne felt 'weird' given it's the first time they played without him.

James Bourne Awaits Major Surgery

More than six months after his hiatus due to his health condition, Bourne broke his silence and shared an update via his Instagram story. While the specific nature of the illness remains undisclosed, Bourne's use of the phrase 'extend my life' has underscored the gravity of the situation.

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The musician, who also founded Son of Dork and has written hits for McFly and the Jonas Brothers, confessed that being sidelined has been difficult. 'It really sucks to be out of the game. But there is hope!' he added.

'I realised it's been about six months since I posted last,' the musician shared. 'I have a plan in place to have a major surgery that should extend my life and hopefully make me well enough to come back to what I love the most which is touring and making music,' he said.

Bandmates Rally as James is 'On the Mend'

Despite the worrying nature of Bourne's 'life-extending' surgery update, there is a sense of optimism surrounding his recovery as his bandmate Willis has offered a glimmer of positivity regarding his current state.

During an appearance on the UK television show Good Morning Britain on 9 April, Willis shared an update on his long-time friend's health. Willis said that Bourne had been 'really sick' but he is now showing signs of progress.

'It happened quite quickly, he got ill just before the tour started,' Willis explained. 'But he put something out recently, an update on how he is getting on. Yeah, he's not very well, but he's getting better. He's on the mend.' Willis also confirmed he was heading to see his long-time friend that very day.