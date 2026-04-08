Country music legend Ray Stevens, 87, has left fans around the world concerned after suffering a serious fall in Nashville that resulted in a broken neck. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is now recovering at home while wearing a neck brace but remains in good spirits despite the frightening incident. The accident comes just days before the release of his new album, Favorites Old & New, heightening interest and worry among admirers, who have expressed an outpouring of support on social media.

Current Condition and Recovery of Ray Stevens After Fall in Nashville

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Stevens was hospitalised in Nashville on 29 March following the fall. The outlet reported that he was 'briefly hospitalised in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home', with doctors advising him to wear a neck brace for around four weeks. Despite the seriousness of the injury, Stevens has been moving around his home and interacting with family and friends, maintaining a positive attitude as he heals.

Fans have sent messages of support on social media, expressing relief at reports of his upbeat mood. Industry colleagues have also praised his resilience, noting that Stevens has faced previous health challenges with determination, noting that he has faced health challenges before and continues to remain active and involved with his music.

Upcoming Album Favorites Old & New Remains on Track for Release

Stevens' new album, Favorites Old & New, is scheduled for release on 10 April 2026. The album combines timeless classics with freshly recorded material, highlighting his versatility and enduring passion for music.

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His team confirmed that the injury will not delay the album's release or promotional activities, emphasising Stevens' commitment to his craft despite the setback.

The timing of the fall has intensified public attention, as fans eagerly anticipate his latest work while monitoring updates on his recovery.

Health History and Previous Heart Scare of Country Legend Ray Stevens

This incident follows a mild heart attack in July 2025, which required catheterisation and led to the cancellation of several performances. Stevens made a full recovery, demonstrating remarkable resilience at his age.

Medical professionals have emphasised that staying active and maintaining a positive attitude, as Stevens has, aids recovery from injuries in later life. The combination of his prior heart issues and the recent neck fracture has understandably increased concern among fans and the media.

Ray Stevens Career Achievements and Enduring Influence in Music

Born Harold Ray Ragsdale in 1939, Stevens has enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades. He rose to fame with hits such as Everything Is Beautiful and The Streak, blending humour, storytelling, and musicality in a style that set him apart from his peers.

A two-time Grammy winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Stevens has influenced generations of artists across country and pop genres. His ability to connect with audiences through comedy and heartfelt music has cemented his reputation as one of the most enduring figures in American music. As reported by The Seattle Times, despite the recent setback, Stevens remains positive, and fans continue to rally behind him in hopes of a full recovery.