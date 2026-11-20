Anthony Constantino, the New York Republican elected to represent the state's 21st Congressional District, missed part of congressional orientation and the office lottery in Washington, DC, to dine with Roger Stone in Florida. He told Punchbowl News that the meal was 'more important' than choosing his new Capitol Hill office, leaving the decision to his staff.

Constantino, 44, defeated Democrat Blake Gendebien, a dairy farmer from Lisbon, New York, in the 3 November election. The Associated Press called the race for Constantino on 6 November, and Gendebien conceded. Constantino will succeed outgoing Republican Representative Elise Stefanik when he takes office on 3 January 2027.

'I let my staff pick the office so I can work on more important things such as eating chicken parmesan with Roger Stone while planning how to defend us from Radical Democrats,' Constantino told Punchbowl News.

Stone confirmed the dinner in a post on X on 20 November. He shared a photograph of the meal and praised the chicken parmesan at Zito's in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

'I not only had chicken parmesan with Anthony Constantino but it was the biggest best chicken parm from Zito's of Fort Lauderdale,' he wrote.

I not only had chicken Parmesan with Anthony @constantino but it was the biggest best chicken Parm from Zito's of Fort Lauderdale pic.twitter.com/sIw0T66ve6 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 20, 2026

Constantino Defends the Roger Stone Dinner

Constantino responded to criticism from journalists and social media users. In a post on X, he wrote: 'Losers in the media can't understand that it's possible for me to let my staff pick my office while I plan to save America from Radical Democrats with Roger Stone.'

He also said he did not need to choose an office personally and that he had been assigned one previously occupied by Republican Representative Brandon Gill.

When a CBS6 journalist asked which parts of orientation he had missed, Constantino called the reporter a 'creepy stalker'. The specific sessions he missed have not been publicly identified.

He later made light of the coverage, writing: 'Constantino ditched part of orientation to eat chicken parm with Roger Stone is now part of American history.'

Roger Stone's Influence on Constantino

The dinner reflects a relationship that predates Constantino's congressional campaign. Stone, 74, is a veteran Republican political operative and an ally of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with WAMC published on 12 June 2026, Constantino said Stone had encouraged him to enter politics during an earlier special-election campaign.

'Politically, I didn't expect to be running for office. I just wanted to fight for the president. And then people asked me to run, I talked to a guy named Roger Stone about it, he encouraged me to do it. This was during the special election,' Constantino said.

Stone later advised his campaign. Mother Jones reported that he urged Constantino to be nicer, a detail also cited by The Independent.

Constantino founded Sticker Mule, a custom printing company based in Amsterdam, New York, and serves as its chief executive. He put $17 million of his own money into his congressional campaign, according to reporting on his campaign spending. He has also boxed professionally and pursued a career in hip-hop music.

His album, Thank You President Trump, was released on 19 December 2025, according to Apple Music. Stone is featured on the album's final track, Thank You.