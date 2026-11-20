Donald Trump's nominee to lead America's critical infrastructure cybersecurity agency has refused to describe the 6 January Capitol riot as an 'attack' and declined to say who won the 2020 presidential election.

Michael LoSapio, nominated to become director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), faced questions from senators at his confirmation hearing on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Asked about the violence at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, LoSapio said he did not believe the events should be characterised as an 'attack'. Senators also pressed him on his views about the election and the security of US voting systems.

The exchanges put his answers at the centre of questions about his suitability to lead an agency with responsibility for protecting election infrastructure, as well as other critical services.

LoSapio Declines To Name 2020 Election Winner

LoSapio also faced questions from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Asked who won the popular vote, the nominee declined to give a direct answer. He said he would not respond to questions about an election that had taken place six years earlier.

LoSapio later said his only involvement in the election was voting for Donald Trump. He did not name a winner when asked about the popular vote.

BLUMENTHAL: Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6?



LoSAPIO: I don't know



BLUMENTHAL: You don't know?



LoSAPIO: No, I don't believe there was an attack. No.



BLUMENTHAL: Mr. Chamberlain, January 6, was the Capitol attacked?



CHAMBERLAIN: There were certainly some… pic.twitter.com/7aqeeRlK5m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. LoSapio's refusal to identify the popular vote winner became another focus of his confirmation hearing.

Blumenthal challenged LoSapio over his responses, questioning whether someone unwilling to acknowledge the events of 6 January or answer questions about the election was suitable to lead CISA.

CISA's Role in Election Security

CISA is responsible for protecting America's critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats. Its remit includes election systems and other essential sectors, including banking, energy and communications.

The agency has also played a prominent role in addressing election-related misinformation and protecting election infrastructure. Its work brings it into areas that have become politically disputed, particularly when election security and public claims about voting are under discussion.

CISA's first director, Chris Krebs, was fired by Trump after highlighting a joint statement from election officials that described the 2020 election as the 'most secure in American history'.

The agency's handling of election security and misinformation has remained politically contentious. LoSapio's comments therefore came during a hearing that addressed both his views on January 6 and the agency's role in protecting elections.

CISA Has Lacked a Senate-Confirmed Director

LoSapio currently serves as chief information security officer at Palantir. If confirmed, he would lead an agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed director for nearly two years.

Former director Jen Easterly left the agency when Trump returned to office in January 2025. Nick Andersen assumed the acting director role in February 2025.

Trump previously nominated Sean Plankey for the post, but his nomination stalled before he withdrew from consideration in April 2026. LoSapio is not the first Trump nominee to avoid describing the 6 January violence as an 'attack' during Senate confirmation proceedings.

Other nominees, including Justice Department inspector general candidate Don R. Berthiaume, have similarly avoided using the term when questioned by Blumenthal.

LoSapio's confirmation remains pending. The hearing has put his answers, his views on the 2020 election and CISA's leadership in focus as senators consider whether to approve his nomination.