A federal judge has blocked Donald Trump's agriculture secretary from using official emails to promote Christianity to roughly 100,000 government workers, finding that her Christmas and Easter messages likely violated the US Constitution.

US District Judge Trina Thompson issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, 19 November, after employees challenged religious messages sent by Brooke Rollins, head of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The judge found that the two emails went beyond ordinary holiday greetings. Coming from the department's most senior official, they risked pressuring workers to appear to share her beliefs.

'He Is Risen': The Emails That Sparked the Lawsuit

Rollins sent staff messages marking Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, including references to God and Christianity. The plaintiffs alleged that she had not sent comparable greetings recognising holidays observed by other religions.

Her Easter email, dated 5 April 2026, opened with the declaration: 'Happy Easter — He is Risen indeed!'

She went on to compare USDA employees with Jesus Christ's first disciples and encouraged them to approach their work with religious hope and purpose.

A Christmas message sent on 23 December 2025 included a video describing Jesus as humanity's saviour and his birth as God's greatest gift.

Thompson concluded that these two messages likely crossed a constitutional line, particularly because Rollins used her official account to reach the entire workforce.

The First Amendment's Establishment Clause restricts the government from establishing religion or using its authority to favour a particular faith.

Judge Says Workers Could Not Simply Ignore Their Boss

The court rejected the argument that employees could disregard emails they found objectionable. USDA staff also receive important departmental instructions through Rollins's account, making it unrealistic to expect them to distinguish messages they must read from those they might prefer to avoid.

Thompson also questioned Rollins's repeated use of words such as 'we', 'us' and 'our', which implied that the entire department shared her Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit was brought in May by six USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents more than 19,000 department workers.

Plaintiffs said the messages left employees of other faiths, and those with no religion, feeling excluded and worried about expressing disagreement.

Rollins Ordered to Follow Her Own Religious Guidelines

In an unusual rebuke, Thompson cited religious-expression guidance adopted by Rollins herself in November 2025. Under those rules, staff can discuss their faith with interested colleagues but cannot use their position to pressure subordinates or continue unwanted religious approaches.

Government lawyers had argued that Rollins was simply expressing her personal views about religious holidays, without requiring anyone to participate in religious activities. The ruling does not prevent Rollins from practising Christianity or discussing her beliefs privately. It restricts how she uses government authority when addressing employees.

Thompson also dismissed the plaintiffs' separate claims under the Administrative Procedure Act, finding that Rollins's emails did not constitute final agency action. USDA criticised the decision as a 'completely unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet Secretary' and said it was considering an appeal, according to Reuters.

Plaintiff Ashley Miller welcomed the injunction, saying it had been frightening to challenge the department's leadership but that the effort would help colleagues across the agency.

The injunction remains in place while the constitutional case proceeds. The court has not yet issued a final judgment.