Rick Frazier, an Ohio Donald Trump supporter who attended more than 100 rallies, says he voted Democratic for US Senate on 3 November 2026. He also backed a Democrat for governor, citing grievances over the Iran war and Trump's pardon of a former Honduran president.

The reported split-ticket vote marked a remarkable change for Frazier, 70, who spent a decade travelling to Trump events. In a 13 November interview with The Washington Post, he described the president as 'the king of swamp'.

Why Rick Frazier Turned Against Donald Trump

Frazier was a founding member of the Front Row Joes, who travelled nationwide to secure places near the stage at Trump rallies. He was drawn to Trump's 2015 promises to challenge Washington's establishment, tighten border security and fight drug trafficking.

The anti-drug message mattered personally. Frazier's daughter died of an overdose in 2023, and Trump sent a condolence letter. The Washington Post reported seeing that letter framed in Frazier's Ohio home, alongside photographs of the two men.

Trump's pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández became a particular grievance. A US court sentenced Hernández to 45 years in June 2024 for conspiring to import cocaine and related firearms offences. Trump granted him a full pardon on 1 December 2025, and he was released that day.

'See, that got me all upset,' Frazier told The Washington Post. His daughter's death and Hernández's criminal case are separate matters.

Frazier also criticised Trump's response to demands for additional government files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He disliked hearing the president mock the term 'affordability' at a rally.

The war with Iran had already shaken his loyalty. Speaking to Politico on 28 September, Frazier said Trump had presented himself as an opponent of war. At the time, he was considering skipping November's election altogether.

Ohio Election Reveals a Split With Trump, Not Every Republican

He eventually voted, supporting Republican Representative Jim Jordan for Congress but Democrats in both statewide contests, according to his account. Individual ballot choices are private, so his description cannot be independently verified.

Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted, while Democrat Amy Acton beat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor's race. Neither Democrat has yet taken office.

Frazier said his final Trump rally was in Kentucky, where the president criticised Republican Representative Thomas Massie. Frazier admired Massie, who opposed the Iran war and pushed for greater disclosure of Epstein-related records.

His break with Trump did not extend to every Republican. Frazier said he still liked Vice President JD Vance, who blamed the party's midterm defeats on the Iran war on 4 November.

Another former rally regular, Trisha Hope, raised similar objections in a September interview with Politico. Their experiences do not establish a broader collapse in Trump's support. On Reddit, some commenters questioned why Frazier had taken so long to change his mind.

A White House spokesperson pointed The Washington Post to Trump's comments that the MAGA movement could continue without him. Trump separately argued that Republicans would have performed better had he appeared on the ballot.

Frazier now wants to judge candidates individually. 'I was independently swinging wherever the best guy was running,' he said.