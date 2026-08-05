Apple has launched a fresh legal challenge against the UK government over a Home Office demand for access to highly encrypted iCloud data belonging to British users, escalating a dispute that has been ongoing since 2025.

The complaint was filed at the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) in July and became public in early August.

At the centre of the case is whether authorities can require Apple to create access to end-to-end encrypted iCloud data, while the company argues doing so would weaken security for all users.

Why Apple Is Challenging the UK Government Again

The latest case stems from a revised Technical Capability Notice (TCN) issued by the Home Office under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016.

The original notice, served in January 2025, required Apple to develop a way for UK authorities to access information protected by Advanced Data Protection (ADP), the company's optional end-to-end encryption feature for iCloud backups, photos, notes and other stored data.

Apple responded by removing ADP for new UK customers in February 2025 and challenging the notice in court, maintaining it would never build what it describes as a 'back door' into its products.

The initial demand reportedly extended beyond British users and could have affected US customers, prompting objections from American politicians and officials. Following diplomatic pressure, the UK withdrew that broader request.

Authorities later issued a narrower notice applying only to UK users, which Apple is now contesting before the IPT.

Dispute Centres on Privacy and Security

Apple argues that end-to-end encryption works because not even the company can access users' protected information.

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According to the company, creating a capability that allows lawful access would require redesigning the encryption system in a way that introduces vulnerabilities that could eventually be exploited by criminals or hostile actors.

The Home Office has consistently defended the use of Technical Capability Notices, saying they are intended to support investigations into terrorism, child sexual abuse and other serious crimes. Officials also argue the powers are subject to legal safeguards and judicial oversight.

However, the law prevents recipients of TCNs from discussing them publicly, meaning much of the process takes place behind closed doors.

Privacy Campaigners Back Apple's Legal Challenge

Human rights organisations Privacy International and Liberty have separately challenged the legality of the TCN regime, arguing that secret government orders undermine digital privacy and security.

The groups have welcomed Apple's renewed legal action, saying the case raises significant public interest questions about whether governments should be able to compel technology companies to weaken encryption.

A case-management hearing involving the related legal challenges is expected in September.

What the iCloud Encryption Dispute Means for UK Users

While the legal battle continues, Advanced Data Protection remains unavailable to new UK customers, leaving British users without Apple's strongest iCloud encryption option.

Apple has confirmed the latest complaint but has not publicly detailed its legal arguments because of the secrecy rules surrounding Technical Capability Notices. The Home Office has also declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings.

The case has become one of the highest-profile disputes over digital privacy recently, highlighting the growing tension between governments seeking greater investigatory powers and technology companies promising stronger encryption for customers.

No ruling has yet been issued by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, meaning the future of Apple's iCloud encryption services in the UK remains uncertain as the legal battle continues.