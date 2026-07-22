Prince Harry has reportedly left Buckingham Palace 'stunned' after he and fellow claimant Baroness Doreen Lawrence described part of a recent High Court ruling as a 'complete and obvious whitewash', prompting claims that palace officials were alarmed by what they viewed as criticism of Britain's judicial system.

The reported reaction came only days after Harry's private family meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove, a meeting widely seen as a potential step towards improving family relations after years of public tension.

While the Palace has not commented publicly, royal commentators argue the timing has complicated hopes of reconciliation by placing Harry once again at odds with institutions closely associated with the monarchy.

Prince Harry's Court Criticism Comes Days After Highgrove Reunion

In case you missed it, Harry and Meghan's return to King Charles's Highgrove estate has been painted by royal commentators as far from the warm reconciliation some had hoped for.

TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan, citing unnamed sources, said the visit was 'a mess,' even though it allowed the monarch to finally see his grandchildren again. According to O'Sullivan's account, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were flown in from Portugal and taken straight to Highgrove, avoiding any public appearance in London.

'At last the King got to see his grandchildren,' O'Sullivan said, before adding that the whole situation 'was all just a mess.'

Royal biographer Angela Levin went further, claiming, again via unnamed sources, that Harry had arrived with a list of demands covering his accommodation and the terms of the meeting, only to walk away empty-handed.

'Harry had sent in a list of what he wanted. He stayed in one of the palaces. Everything was going to be what they wanted. They didn't get a thing,' Levin alleged, saying the encounter 'could not have gone any worse' for the Sussexes.

She also suggested that Charles had insisted Queen Camilla be present and that she was 'very particular about how people talk to him and particularly Harry.' Levin concluded that there would have been conversation, 'but not very warm.' None of these claims has been confirmed by the Palace or the Sussexes. IBTimes UK has not independently verified these claims.

No photographs from the gathering have emerged, and reports say Harry gave private assurances to his father that he would not publicly brief against the meeting. No official photographs or statements about the reported meeting have been released by Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes.

Prince Harry Criticises High Court Ruling After Legal Setback

The controversy followed a High Court ruling involving Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. Harry is among several claimants alleging unlawful information gathering. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that the claimants had not presented sufficient evidence for part of the case to proceed.

In a ruling that sided with the publisher, Mr Justice Nicklin held that Harry and the other claimants had not provided sufficient evidence to proceed. Following that decision, Harry and fellow claimant Baroness Doreen Lawrence issued a joint statement that took square aim at the ruling and, by implication, the system behind it.

They branded the outcome 'a complete and obvious whitewash but sadly not altogether unexpected.' The statement criticised the court's decision in unusually strong terms, prompting debate over whether it amounted to criticism of the wider judicial system.

According to media reports citing unnamed palace sources, the statement caused concern within Buckingham Palace because Britain's courts operate in the King's name. One insider was quoted as saying there were 'jaws on the floor with a statement attacking not just a High Court judge but the entire judicial system that acts in the King's name.'

The same source added that 'there is profound upset constitutionally about that attack.' In other words, this is not just about a son criticising an institution in the abstract, it is about a senior royal, albeit non-working, publicly undermining a system that underpins his father's role as head of state. Royal commentators argued the criticism carried constitutional significance because the monarch is formally connected to the administration of justice, even though the judiciary operates independently of the Crown.

Security Battle Keeps Prince Harry Locked in UK Court Fight

The judicial system row cannot really be separated from Harry's wider legal war over his personal security. His taxpayer-funded police protection was withdrawn after he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Harry has consistently argued that the current arrangements do not provide sufficient protection for him or his family while visiting Britain.

Sources say Harry has no intention of dropping that fight, despite previous court defeats. One insider claimed he would pursue the matter 'until RAVEC agrees to enact the terms of reference that were made clear in front of a judge in the judicial review.' In their words, 'It's about the Home Office doing what they committed to in court.'

Part of the strategy is said to include convening a Risk Management Board to reassess threats against him, something which, according to those briefed on his thinking, has not been done for seven years. Again, that detail has not been independently verified, but it fits with his public insistence that his family faces serious danger when in the UK.

The security issue is also personal. Reports ahead of his recent trip suggested Harry initially left Meghan and the children behind because of concerns about safety in the capital, then arranged for them to join him later and travel quickly to the more secluded Highgrove. Supporters of the Duke argue his concerns stem from what he believes are unresolved security risks during visits to the UK.

Read more 'Anonymity Is Security': Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry's Constant UK Safety Drama 'Anonymity Is Security': Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry's Constant UK Safety Drama

At the same time, some sources close to the duke say he left his meeting with Charles feeling 'buoyed' and 'energised' and is 'hoping' for future reunions with his father.

Despite reports that Harry left the Highgrove meeting feeling optimistic about future contact with his father, his latest legal criticism has again placed him at the centre of public debate over the Royal Family, the courts and his long-running dispute over security.

Whether the reported family reconciliation leads to more regular contact remains uncertain. For now, the Palace has not commented publicly on either the reported reunion or Harry's criticism of the court ruling.

Inside the Palace, officials are said to be wary about his motives for seeking closer contact, especially given the speed with which private tensions have found their way into books, interviews and, now, legal statements. After the 'whitewash' line, some courtiers clearly feel they were right to be cautious.

Whether those 'jaws on the floor' eventually relax, or stay clenched, may depend less on warm words at Highgrove and more on what Prince Harry chooses to say the next time a judge rules against him.