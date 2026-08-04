Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have criticised Elon Musk's xAI over its legal challenge to a Minnesota law targeting AI-generated non-consensual explicit images, arguing that technology companies should prioritise the safety of women and children over commercial interests.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the comments in a public statement released in August 2026, describing Minnesota's new legislation as an important step towards addressing the growing misuse of artificial intelligence. Their intervention comes as xAI seeks to block enforcement of the law, arguing that parts of the legislation raise constitutional free speech concerns.

The dispute centres on one of the first US state laws specifically designed to regulate AI-generated 'nudification' technology, which can create realistic sexually explicit images of people without their consent.

Harry and Meghan Back Minnesota's AI Safety Law

Minnesota lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation earlier this year, with the bill passing the state Senate by 65 votes to none. Supporters say the law is intended to combat the growing spread of AI-generated intimate images, particularly those created without the knowledge or consent of the person depicted.

In their statement, Harry and Meghan praised Minnesota legislators for what they described as bipartisan leadership on online safety, arguing that governments have a responsibility to respond to emerging technologies that can facilitate abuse and exploitation.

Although they did not mention Elon Musk by name, their criticism was directed at xAI, the artificial intelligence company behind Grok, which has challenged the legislation in federal court. The Sussexes argued that technology companies should focus on reducing the risks posed by AI tools rather than opposing measures designed to protect vulnerable people.

xAI Says Law Raises Constitutional Questions

xAI filed its lawsuit against Minnesota late last month, contending that while states may regulate unlawful sexual content, the legislation extends beyond that objective and risks infringing constitutional protections for free expression.

According to court filings, the company argues that aspects of the law are overly broad and could affect lawful uses of generative artificial intelligence. Representatives for xAI have maintained that the legal challenge is aimed at clarifying the constitutional limits of the legislation rather than opposing efforts to address non-consensual explicit imagery.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment following Harry and Meghan's statement. The case has also attracted attention from civil liberties advocates.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota has expressed concerns about the wording of the legislation, stating that while non-consensual AI-generated intimate images cause genuine harm, any restrictions must remain consistent with established constitutional protections and previous court rulings. The organisation has argued that lawmakers must carefully balance victim protection with First Amendment rights.

Court Allows Law to Remain in Effect for Now

The legal challenge reached an important stage on 31 July, when a federal judge declined xAI's request to immediately block the law from taking effect. The ruling does not determine whether the legislation is constitutional.

Instead, the court scheduled a hearing for 19 August to consider whether a preliminary injunction should be granted while the lawsuit proceeds. Until then, the Minnesota law remains in force.

The case is expected to become an important test of how US courts approach rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies and the extent to which states can regulate AI-generated content designed to imitate real people.

Sussexes Continue Digital Safety Campaign

Harry and Meghan have made online safety one of the central themes of their public advocacy in recent years. Through their Archewell Foundation, the couple has repeatedly called for stronger protections for children and families using digital platforms, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated.

They have previously met with families who say social media and online platforms contributed to the deaths or mental health struggles of their children. During public appearances in 2024, the couple argued that parents alone cannot protect young people from every online threat and urged technology companies to take greater responsibility for the products they develop.

Their latest statement continues that broader campaign, framing AI-generated intimate imagery as part of a wider challenge facing governments, technology companies and regulators.

Debate Over AI Regulation Continues

The Minnesota case highlights the growing tension between two competing priorities: protecting individuals from the misuse of artificial intelligence while safeguarding constitutional rights to free expression.

Advocates of the law argue that realistic AI-generated explicit images can inflict lasting personal and psychological harm, particularly when they target women, children or public figures without consent.

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Critics of the legislation, including xAI and some civil liberties organisations, contend that poorly drafted laws could unintentionally restrict legitimate speech or innovation. The outcome of the federal case could have implications beyond Minnesota, as lawmakers across the United States and internationally consider similar legislation to address AI-generated deepfakes.

For Harry and Meghan, the issue extends beyond one court case. They argue that governments and technology companies face increasing pressure to ensure advances in artificial intelligence are accompanied by meaningful safeguards against abuse.

The legal questions, however, remain unresolved. With the federal hearing scheduled later this month, the courts will now decide whether Minnesota's landmark law can withstand constitutional scrutiny while addressing one of AI's fastest-growing areas of concern.