Prince Harry has faced renewed criticism following his latest Aegal defeat against Associated Newspapers., with royal commentator Camilla Tominey urging the Duke of Sussex to 'stop grumbling' despite his privileged life in California.

Harry travelled to Britain this month for a series of engagements, including a Birmingham event marking one year to go until the next Invictus Games and a lighter appearance in Warwickshire.

Reports said Harry also met with King Charles and Queen Camilla, with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in tow. Yet the visit unfolded against familiar tension, particularly his ongoing row with the UK government over taxpayer-funded security.

Prince Harry Legal Setback Fuels Fresh Criticism

The sharpest sting came in court. Harry suffered a defeat in his case against Associated Newspapers, over claims journalists had gathered information through unlawful methods.

Harry has consistently argued that his legal action is intended to hold sections of the media accountable and that his security challenges are necessary to protect his family while visiting the UK. The ruling dismissed all of his claims, prompting the duke to describe the outcome as a 'complete and obvious whitewash.'

That language, unsurprisingly, has not softened critics. Speaking on The Daily Telegraph's The Royal T podcast, associate editor Camilla Tominey acknowledged Harry's strengths before turning pointed. She said his ability to connect with the public, particularly through initiatives like the Invictus Games, remains genuine and difficult to dispute.

But then came the pivot. Tominey argued that Harry has become stuck in what she described as a 'sea of woe-is-meism,' adding that such a stance feels out of step with his current life. 'At the end of the day, you're a multi-millionaire living in Montecito,' she said, before urging him to 'stop bloody grumbling and just get on with life.'

Tominey's remarks reflect criticism that has become increasingly common among some royal commentators.

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Security Dispute Shadows Prince Harry UK Visit

Running parallel to the legal loss is the unresolved question of security, a dispute that has followed Harry since he stepped back as a working royal in January 2020. He has sought taxpayer-funded protection when visiting the UK with his family, a request the British government has repeatedly denied.

Harry reportedly paid for private security during the visit after losing previous legal challenges over publicly funded police protection. Sources suggest he intends to continue pursuing publicly funded protection, meaning the issue is far from settled.

The backdrop matters. Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by his memoir Spare, laid bare deep grievances with the Royal Family and the institution more broadly.

Those revelations reshaped public perception on both sides of the Atlantic, and they continue to frame how each new development is interpreted.

Reaction on social media was divided. Some social media users have defended Harry's right to challenge institutions he believes treated him unfairly, while others echo Tominey's view that the duke appears locked in a cycle of complaint.

One widely shared comment on X described the situation as 'the same argument on repeat', while another user countered that 'legal battles don't just disappear because people are tired of hearing about them.'

Tominey nevertheless acknowledged Harry's success with the Invictus Games, saying his connection with veterans remains genuine.

What happens next is less clear. The security case remains unresolved, and there is no indication that Harry plans to step back from legal challenges against sections of the British press. If anything, his response to the Associated Newspapers ruling suggests the opposite.

Harry has indicated he intends to continue challenging decisions relating to his security and pursuing legal action against parts of the British press. It remains unclear what further legal steps he will take following the latest ruling.