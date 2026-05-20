Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is set to become the first iPhone with a variable aperture camera, a hardware feature borrowed from professional DSLR cameras that will give users physical control over depth of field and light exposure.

The upgrade will appear on the 48-megapixel main Fusion camera of both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max when they launch in September 2026. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first reported the feature in December 2024, and production has already begun at key manufacturing facilities.

A Camera That Finally Thinks Like a DSLR

Every iPhone Pro from the iPhone 14 through the iPhone 17 has used a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture on its main camera, with the lens staying wide open regardless of conditions. A variable aperture system changes that by letting the lens physically open and close to control how much light hits the sensor.

In low-light settings, the aperture opens wider for brighter, cleaner images. In harsh daylight, it narrows to keep the entire background sharp and reduce lens distortions. The result is true optical depth of field with natural falloff, a look that Portrait Mode has long tried to replicate through software alone.

Chinese supplier Sunny Optical has already started producing the actuators that power the mechanism, according to South Korean outlet ETNews. Apple's primary camera partner, LG Innotek, is installing dedicated equipment at its Gumi facility and is expected to begin module assembly by June or July.

No Budget iPhone Until Spring 2027

Apple is also breaking with more than a decade of tradition by splitting its iPhone 18 launch across two seasons. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable iPhone will arrive in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e won't follow until spring 2027.

That means anyone planning a September upgrade will have no choice but to pay Pro-tier prices or above. The foldable iPhone, expected to cost upwards of $2,000 (£1,493), will sit alongside the Pro models as the third premium option this autumn. The iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at $1,099 (£820), and the Pro Max at $1,199 (£895). Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu both expect Apple to hold those prices steady despite rising component costs, with Pu calling it an 'aggressive pricing strategy' aimed at gaining market share.

Read more Will Apple Delay The Standard iPhone 18? Pro Models Tipped For September Launch Will Apple Delay The Standard iPhone 18? Pro Models Tipped For September Launch

What Else Is Changing Inside

The iPhone 18 Pro will run on Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 2-nanometre process. Early projections suggest up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency over the current A19 Pro.

Apple's custom C2 modem is also expected to replace the Qualcomm chips used in previous Pro models. The C2 could support 5G satellite connectivity through New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks (NR-NTN), potentially giving users full internet access in areas without traditional cellular coverage.

A Fresh Colour Palette for the Pro Lineup

On the design front, leaked CAD files point to a smaller Dynamic Island, with at least one Face ID component moving beneath the display. Leaker Ice Universe has described the centred cutout as roughly 25% to 35% narrower than on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple is refreshing its colour options too. A 'Dark Cherry' finish with a deep burgundy tone is expected to replace the outgoing Cosmic Orange as the signature Pro colour for 2026. Dark Grey, Light Blue, and Silver will round out the range.

For the millions of buyers who plan their upgrades around the September iPhone cycle, the picture is clear. This year, Apple's most affordable new option starts at $1,099. The camera inside might finally make that price easier to accept.