The long-promised release of US President Donald Trump's UFO files has reignited one of the strangest debates in Washington — not whether unidentified objects exist, but what exactly they are.

As declassified records begin rolling out, several Republican lawmakers and Trump allies are steering the conversation away from traditional 'aliens' and toward a far more unsettling idea: interdimensional beings.

The theory, once confined to fringe UFO circles and late-night podcasts, is now being openly discussed by elected officials, Pentagon transparency advocates and religious commentators who believe the phenomenon may involve entities that exist outside normal human understanding of space and time.

Release of Long-Teased UFO Records Begins

In February 2026, Trump ordered the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to review and declassify files tied to UFOs and UAPs short for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

The administration framed the move as part of a broader transparency push following years of congressional hearings, leaked military footage and testimony from former intelligence officials.

Trump has repeatedly teased the files in recent months, telling supporters the public would soon see 'very interesting' material that had never been fully disclosed before.

The first wave of records is expected to include pilot encounter reports, internal government documents and possibly previously unseen UAP footage. Officials have also warned many documents could still contain heavy redactions.

From 'Aliens' to 'Interdimensional Beings'

What has surprised many observers is the language now being used by some Republicans discussing the files.

Rather than describing the phenomena as extraterrestrial life from another planet, several Trump allies have embraced the term 'interdimensional beings.'

The most prominent voice has been Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican congresswoman and Air Force veteran involved in declassification efforts.

BREAKING: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says tomorrow will be a good day as the United States government could finally release the UFO files and reveal the existence of aliens or even inter-dimensional beings.



"Those were inter-dimensional beings." He refused to use "extraterrestrial"... pic.twitter.com/bwp3ANvGU5 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 8, 2026

In interviews, including appearances discussing classified briefings, Luna has said witnesses described the entities not as conventional aliens but as 'nonhuman' intelligences capable of operating across dimensions or through space-time in ways humans do not fully understand.

Supporters of the theory argue it better explains reports involving objects that appear to vanish instantly, move between air and water without slowing down, or accelerate at speeds that defy known physics.

Interdimensional Theory and Its Roots in UFO Culture

While the language sounds new to many Americans, the idea itself has existed inside UFO research circles for decades.

Researchers such as Jacques Vallée argued long ago that UFO encounters might involve phenomena beyond traditional spacecraft arriving from another solar system.

Instead of visitors travelling through space, Vallée suggested the entities could exist alongside humanity in another dimension or reality entirely, appearing throughout history under different forms tied to religion, folklore and mythology.

Other researchers later connected the theory to paranormal experiences, unexplained sightings and accounts of beings that seemed to appear and disappear without physical limitations.

The recent political language surrounding 'interdimensional beings' closely mirrors those older theories.

Religious Figures Adds a Spiritual Layer to the Debate

The conversation has also taken on a religious tone among some conservative Christian groups aligned with Trump-world politics.

Evangelists including Perry Stone and Bishop Alan DiDio recently claimed pastors attended private briefings connected to possible UFO disclosures. According to their accounts, religious leaders were warned to prepare congregations for information involving unidentified craft, unusual materials and 'non-human' entities.

Some pastors have interpreted the phenomenon through a biblical lens, describing it as spiritual warfare, demonic deception or signs tied to end-times prophecy rather than extraterrestrial visitors.

That overlap between UFO speculation and religion has helped fuel the 'interdimensional' framing now spreading across conservative media and online communities.

The renewed attention comes after years of growing public fascination with military UFO encounters and classified government programmes.

Congressional hearings, whistleblower testimony and viral Navy footage already pushed UFO discussions into mainstream politics long before Trump's latest declassification push.

Now, with more documents expected to be released in stages over the coming weeks, anticipation inside both UFO communities and political circles continues to grow.