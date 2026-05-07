Religious broadcaster Perry Stone has made claims that the US government could soon release new information related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and alleged non-human technology. Stone discussed the subject during a recent online broadcast in which he said pastors had privately been warned about possible future disclosures involving unidentified craft.

According to Stone, a group of church leaders had allegedly been invited to attend a private meeting involving individuals connected to the US government. He claimed attendees were encouraged to prepare congregations for information involving unidentified spacecraft and materials described as 'not from Earth'.

Stone did not provide evidence supporting the claims. No US government agency has publicly confirmed that religious leaders were briefed about extraterrestrial technology or impending disclosures involving 'alien craft'.

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Federal agencies including the Pentagon and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, known as AARO, have repeatedly stated there is no confirmed evidence linking investigated UAP cases to extraterrestrial origins.

Claims About Alleged Briefings

During the livestream, Stone said he received information from an unnamed pastor who had allegedly attended the meeting. He claimed those present were warned that future disclosures could include reports about recovered craft, unusual materials and what he described as 'reptilian looking creatures'.

Stone said pastors at the alleged gathering were encouraged to prepare their congregations for possible public reaction if new information was released. According to Stone, some attendees believed the disclosures could cause confusion among Christians or lead people to question long-held religious beliefs.

Pastors Told to Prepare‼️👽🛸



Per pastor Perry Stone, “a large number” of pastors were invited to a meeting with individuals from the US government telling them to prepare for UFO disclosure:



“There's going to be a release concerning aliens… You need to prepare your people.” pic.twitter.com/oaflZGmnxk — KOSHER (@SPOOOKYUFO) May 5, 2026

Stone acknowledged during the livestream that the claims resembled themes commonly associated with science fiction, while maintaining that the individuals discussing the matter appeared serious. He also referenced filmmaker Steven Spielberg during the livestream, claiming some entertainment projects were exploring related themes. However, he did not present evidence linking Hollywood productions to any government disclosure effort.

Religious Interpretation and 'Rapture' Theory

A major focus of Stone's discussion involved linking UFO narratives to biblical prophecy. He suggested some Christians may struggle to reconcile claims about extraterrestrial life with religious teachings, while others could turn to churches seeking explanations if disclosures were made public.

Stone and his son Jonathan also discussed theories that future UAP-related disclosures could be used to explain religious events such as the biblical 'Rapture'. According to Stone, his son believes governments may eventually present an 'alien invasion' narrative as a secular explanation for disappearances associated with Christian end-times beliefs.

Stone believed some future disclosures could be presented as part of a broader government narrative, though he did not provide evidence supporting that theory. He additionally referenced ideas involving fallen angels, ancient biblical interpretations and pre-Adamic worlds, themes he said he had discussed in earlier teachings over several decades.

Religious leaders told 'prepare now' for UFO disclosure to unleash Bible-changing revelations https://t.co/BHUvltIlWX pic.twitter.com/208aQorMyn — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 6, 2026

I have had many people ask me to respond to what the internet has said about what a person has said what he says that I said. Really?!

I would remind people to listen to what I have already stated publicly. Which is basically the following:

I do NOT know what the strange objects… — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) May 6, 2026

God‘s word will never change.



The reality is, those of us who know the Bible have been waiting for this time to arrive.



These are no little green men coming to visit us but according to the Bible these are deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons propagated by a satanic… — Jack Hibbs (@RealJackHibbs) May 6, 2026

No Official Evidence of Disclosure Plan

Stone's comments circulated widely online among audiences interested in prophecy, conspiracy theories and UFO-related discussions. Federal agencies including NASA and AARO have repeatedly cautioned that unexplained sightings do not automatically indicate alien origins.

Supporters described the remarks as consistent with longstanding religious interpretations of unexplained phenomena, while critics questioned the lack of evidence and reliance on unnamed sources. The broadcaster also used the discussion to reference his previous teachings on prophecy and promote upcoming ministry projects and publications.

No official documentation or government evidence has been released supporting the claims discussed during the broadcast. No evidence has emerged confirming the existence of a government programme preparing religious leaders for disclosure involving alleged extraterrestrial technology.