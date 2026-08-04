Is Ricky Alvarez back in Ariana Grande's life?

Ariana Grande's new album Petal is already giving fans plenty to dissect, but one song in particular has sparked intense speculation about the singer's personal life.

Listeners are convinced that 'Bad Thing (Bunny Hop)' may be inspired by Grande's former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, with some thinking the song's lyrics are evidence that the pair have rekindled their relationship.

Neither of the two has publicly confirmed that the song is about their past romance. However, fans are starting to believe that several lyrical references, combined with recent moments involving the former couple, have created a breadcrumb trail of clues.

The Lyrics That Started the Ricky Alvarez Theory

'Bad Thing (Bunny Hop)' has quickly become one of the most talked-about tracks on Petal, mostly because of its intimate and nostalgic tone.

Fans have focused on lyrics that seem to describe returning to a meaningful place and revisiting a romance that once existed. One line refers to meeting again near a staircase where the couple supposedly fell in love, before suggesting they should 'do it twice.'

For many listeners, the wording sounds less like a made-up love story and more like a reflection on reconnecting with someone from the past.

Another lyric appears to praise a romantic partner for staying supportive while Grande dealt with public attention and outside pressure. Fans have seen the reference to someone being 'good through all that noise' as potentially describing a person who has stayed close to the singer, regardless of the intense commentary around her life.

The song never names Alvarez, and there is no confirmation that the lyrics are based on her life. Still, the emotional details have led fans to wonder whether Grande is revealing more about her personal life than she has publicly shared.

Why 'Bunny Hop' Has Fans Looking Back

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The song's unusual title has also become a major part of the relationship theory.

Although the phrase 'bunny hop' technically is not in the song's lyrics, some fans believe it could be a reference to Grande's Dangerous Woman era. The album's famous cover had Grande wearing black bunny ears, and that period of time overlaps with her relationship with Alvarez.

Grande and Alvarez dated between 2015 and 2016. Their relationship became well known among fans after they were photographed together and appeared to share a close connection. Even though the romance eventually ended, the exes appeared to stay on good terms.

Supporters now believe 'Bunny Hop' could be a subtle callback to that chapter of Grande's life and possibly a hint that the relationship has entered a new phase.

The Thank U, Next Lyric Change Added Fuel

Talk surrounding Grande and Alvarez had already been growing before Petal was released.

During a recent performance, Grande changed a lyric from her 2019 hit 'Thank U, Next,' which famously references several of her former partners. The singer's altered wording appeared to acknowledge Alvarez in a warmer and more personal way, making fans question whether the pair had reunited.

The lyric change was especially notable because 'Thank U, Next' originally framed Grande's past relationships as experiences that helped her grow. By revisiting the reference years later, fans believed she may have been signalling that Alvarez still holds an important place in her life.

A More Personal Side of Petal?

Grande previously described Petal as a more emotional project, saying she explored feelings she had once been too reserved to express.

The album reportedly examines complicated attachments, personal growth, vulnerability and the pressure of living in the public eye. That context has encouraged fans to view 'Bad Thing (Bunny Hop)' as a potentially honest account of a relationship rather than simply a fictional pop song.

Still, celebrity lyrics are often open to interpretation, and Grande has not explained whether anyone inspired the track, or if anyone even did.

For now, the theory remains exactly that: a fan theory. But between the nostalgic lyrics, the possible Dangerous Woman reference and Grande's recent 'Thank U, Next' lyric changes, listeners appear convinced that 'Bad Thing (Bunny Hop)' may be a hidden message about Ricky Alvarez.

If Grande eventually confirms the theories or leaves the meaning open to interpretation is up to her, but fans are unlikely to stop searching Petal for clues anytime soon.