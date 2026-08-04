BABYMONSTER's latest single, 'MOON,' has sparked renewed rumours about Rami's possible return after a post captioned 'RAMI IS COMING' gained attention among supporters following the group's latest release.

The discussion intensified after viewers shared theories about the absent member, with some pointing to the song's title, choreography and visuals as possible signs of a future comeback.

One widely shared comment read: 'As I know that Rami is a moon. I think she is coming back soon.'

The commenter did not explain the meaning behind the statement, but the remark quickly became part of wider conversations about whether 'MOON' could be connected to Rami.

YG Entertainment has not announced Rami's comeback or suggested that the song is linked to her hiatus, but supporters continue to hope BABYMONSTER will return as a seven-member group.

Fans Point to 'MOON' as Possible Comeback Clue

The theories surrounding 'MOON' centred on specific moments in the music video, particularly group formations that some viewers believed appeared to leave space for Rami.

One of the most-liked reactions read: 'Did u guys notice that in Moon MV there place left for Rami?'

The comment prompted viewers to debate whether the formation was intentional or simply part of the choreography. Others focused on the song title itself, suggesting that 'MOON' could hold symbolic meaning connected to Rami, although no official explanation has been provided.

Another viewer questioned whether YG Entertainment could be preparing an unexpected announcement, writing: 'If yg give us surprise instead of confirmed?'

The theories remain based on fan interpretations, with neither BABYMONSTER nor YG Entertainment confirming that the music video contains clues about Rami's status.

Viewers Share Emotional Reactions to Rami's Absence

Beyond the 'MOON' theories, some viewers said parts of the music video reminded them of Rami.

Several comments focused on member Ruka, with some viewers saying her styling briefly made them think Rami had appeared in the release.

One viewer wrote: 'I thought that Ruka was Rami for a good 2 seconds and I got so excited, but then I stayed excited because I love Ruka too, but I did miss Rami. Hopes she's feeling better!'

Other commenters praised Ruka while expressing that they missed seeing Rami perform with the group. Many also shared messages wishing the singer well during her break from activities.

Rami Has Been on Hiatus Since 2025

Rami has been away from BABYMONSTER activities since May 2025, when YG Entertainment announced that she would temporarily suspend promotions to focus on her health.

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The agency said the decision followed medical advice and asked supporters for understanding while Rami prioritised her recovery.

Rami is one of BABYMONSTER's vocalists and has been part of the group since its debut. Since her hiatus began, BABYMONSTER has continued promotions as a six-member group, releasing music and appearing at events without her.

Interest in Rami's status has remained high throughout her absence. Earlier this year, fellow member Pharita mentioned during a fan interaction that the group missed Rami, drawing further attention from supporters following her hiatus.

Supporters Await Official Update

The renewed discussion surrounding 'MOON' has continued across social media platforms, where fans have shared theories while expressing support for Rami.

For now, the comeback rumours remain unconfirmed, with supporters waiting for an official update from YG Entertainment on when Rami may resume activities with BABYMONSTER.