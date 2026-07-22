TikTok star Alix Earle has again denied being a supporter of US President Donald Trump, saying old social media posts no longer reflect her views as renewed attention focuses on her reported relationship with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Speaking in a new interview published on Tuesday, Earle said she has repeatedly rejected claims that she supports Trump but believes many people continue to ignore her previous denials.

The comments come after months of online speculation linking resurfaced university-era posts with renewed public interest in her rumoured romance with Brady, whose own past comments about Trump have also attracted scrutiny.

Alix Earle Denies Supporting Donald Trump

In the interview, Earle was asked directly whether she was a Trump supporter, a question that has been dogging her across social media comment sections.

'I have addressed it, and I just don't think anyone listens,' she replied.

She went on to restate her position more bluntly. 'My senior year of college, I was like, 'I am not a Trump supporter.' I don't personally support him.'

She said she had publicly clarified her political views during her final year at university and reiterated that she does not personally support Trump.

Earle, who built her TikTok following while studying at the University of Miami, has previously been accused by some users of quietly scrubbing or distancing herself from earlier political content. In this latest interview, she did not revisit the specifics of any old posts, but she made clear she wants the label 'Trump supporter' off her back.

She acknowledged that the allegations continue to surface on social media despite her previous statements.

'I get a lot of questions about that online still,' she said. 'I just tend to not address it every single time because then I feel like I am creating a massive storm.'

She suggested repeatedly responding to the allegations would only generate more attention online.That is a savvy approach from someone whose livelihood depends on engagement, but also a reminder that even silence becomes content once an audience is big enough.

Tom Brady Link Pours Fuel on the Political Fire

Speculation surrounding Earle has intensified since she was first linked romantically to Tom Brady earlier this year. Although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, media coverage and online discussion have frequently connected the pair.

Brady's own history with Trump has never quite left him either. Back in 2020, the former New England Patriots star was criticised after describing Trump as a 'pal,' comments that resurfaced amid broader debates about race, privilege and the politics of sport. He also said he 'never saw race,' a line that played badly in a year dominated by Black Lives Matter protests and conversations about systemic racism. Those comments continue to resurface whenever Brady's political views become part of wider public discussion.

Those remarks have set the backdrop for the current swirl of MAGA chatter around Earle. Some social media users have linked Brady's previous comments with Earle's resurfaced posts, fuelling renewed speculation about both figures' political views.

Her latest comments pull in the opposite direction. Earle is not just distancing herself from Trump, she is effectively asking followers to stop treating her old student-era posts as a permanent ideological manifesto. Whether that lands with an audience that has already made up its mind is another question.

Adding another twist, her remarks arrive shortly after Brady reportedly declined an invitation to a Trump birthday 'cage fight' event on the White House lawn last month. The reported decision not to attend the event prompted fresh online speculation about Brady's current political views, although no public explanation was given.

The reported snub has been seized on by some fans as evidence that Brady, too, may be edging away from his old political associations, though that remains speculative.

Influencer Fallout, From 'Hot Mess' to Hot Water

To recall, this is not the first time Earle's off-camera life has collided messily with her polished influencer image. The TikTok star fronted the podcast Hot Mess, which sat under Alex Cooper's Unwell production banner. Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, had backed Earle as part of a wider push to build a slate of female-fronted shows.

Earlier this year, however, Cooper dropped Hot Mess from Unwell. Neither side has laid out a detailed public explanation, and there is no evidence to suggest it was linked to Earle's alleged politics, but the move fed a sense that the influencer's orbit had become unusually turbulent. The developments added to growing public attention surrounding Earle's career beyond social media.

Fans online have been split. Some have argued that digging up a 20-year-old's 2020 posts places unrealistic expectations on influencers who grew up online and made mistakes in public. Others insist that, given her platform of more than 14 million followers, Earle has a responsibility to be crystal clear, early and often, about where she stands politically, especially when dating a man whose own views have been heavily scrutinised. The debate reflects a broader question facing influencers whose past online activity continues to resurface as their audiences grow.

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The episode highlights the growing influence of social media personalities, whose public statements and historic online activity are increasingly scrutinised as their platforms expand. Brands look to them, media courts them, and suddenly their teenage or student-era posts about US elections become part of a public record they never expected to carry such weight.

Earle's latest interview marks her clearest attempt yet to distance herself from claims that she supports Trump. Whether the statement brings an end to the speculation remains uncertain, particularly as public interest in her reported relationship with Brady continues.